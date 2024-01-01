Head to our YouTube channel for all our latest webinars!
ALL-IN-ONE
All Scheduling, HR, and Payroll features in a single, streamlined system
SCHEDULING
Scheduling
Paperless onboarding to get new hires started right away
Labor Forecasting
Task Management
Paperless onboarding to get new hires started right away
Communications
HR
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance Management
Applicant Tracking
PAYROLL
Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
HOSPITALITY
Restaurants
Amusement
Bars & Breweries
Quick Service Restaurants
Hotels & Resorts
Casinos
Stadiums & Events
RETAIL
Apparel & Fashion
Food Retail
Automotive
Specialty Retail
Grocery
CARE
Hospitals
Veterinary
Physicians & Clinics
Dentists
Childcare
Elder Care
ROLES
CEO & Owner
Human Resources
Chief Financial Officer
HR Department of 1
General Manager
Payroll Manager
Stories
Check out how other businesses found success with Workforce.com.
Implementation & Launch
Discover how Workforce.com implementation unlocks the results you want and the adoption you need, all at the perfect pace.
ROI
See the returns you'll get from an automated and more efficient hourly workforce.
Read case study
Watch video
About Us
We make software for shift-based workforces.
Webinars
Expert advice on making the best decisions for your company.
Articles
Read the best practices on how to run your workforce.
Featured Articles
SHRM 2024: A Guide to Chicago Restaurants & Bars
Read now
The hidden costs of disengaged managers
What is labor forecasting? A two part equation
Employee Engagement
Partners & Integrations
Watch now
How to Reduce Absenteeism of Hourly Staff
How to Drive Engagement for Hourly Employees
The 2023 Economic Outlook for Hourly Staffed Businesses
How to Forecast Your Schedule Based on Demand
How to Schedule While Understaffed
How to Stop Employee Turnover of Hourly Staff
How to Lower Your Teams Overtime Hours
Best Practices for Managing Stadium Staff
Building a Business Case for Workforce Management Software
Feature Focus: Points Based Attendance
How to Support the Mental Health of Hourly Staff
How to Manage Call Outs During the Holiday Season
5 Ways to Offer Mental Health Support for Hourly Staff
The 2023 Hotel Industry Outlook with AHLA President & CEO
[The HR Hour] How to Maintain Engagement with Over 1,000 Employees with Shift's CPO
How to Protect Your Business Against Organized Retail Crime
How to Increase Manager Engagement & Retention
How to Reduce No Call, No Shows
How to Track Skills Development for Hourly Staff
How to Tackle Critical Workplace Issues with SHRM
How to Manage Burnout of Younger Employees
How to Upskill Shift Workers
How to Maxmize Staff Performance
How to Prevent Employee Absenteeism
How HR Can Lead from the Front
How to Utilize Skills-Based Hiring
How to Prevent Labor Violations in California
How to Conduct a Layoff for Hourly Staff
How to Create a Strong Culture for Hourly Workers
Best Practices for Onboarding Hourly Staff
Why HR is Key for Your Company’s Financial Success
How to Design a Retention Strategy for Hourly Staff