Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Payroll
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Hospitality
Retail
Healthcare
Operations
Human Resources
Over Staffing
Prevent Call Outs
Stories
Implementation & Launch
ROI
Turbocharge your payroll with timesheet auto-approvals, employee self-service, and manager push notifications, so you can actually run fast and accurate payroll.
The #1 cause of delayed payroll is inaccurate timesheets. That’s why we’ve
built our payroll software to focus on ensuring managers and employees update
their timesheets daily, so your payroll team gets the right data on time.
Push notifications help managers confirm employee timesheets and PTO on a daily basis. And with automatic timesheet approvals based on scheduled time matching punched time, you’re able to run payroll without all the manual edits - meaning no more late pay runs.
Let employees update their personal and direct deposit details, see paystubs, fill out W-2s, and more. Giving power to the employee means less time fielding questions from staff and more accuracy while processing payroll.
File federal, state, and W-2 forms, remit state and federal taxes, and easily follow ACA and FLSA requirements; this way, you can rest assured that you’ll run payroll not only accurately, but compliantly.
No more needlessly calculating complex labor rules - automatically account for overtime, pay differentials, and minor laws on all schedules and timesheets to prevent retro pay issues.
Pull reports on scheduled times, PTO, timesheet errors, and tax liabilities to keep your finger on the pulse of workforce operations that directly affect how you run payroll.
"Until you have worked in payroll for as long as I have, you cannot grasp how important a technology like Workforce.com is until you're utilizing it. It’s such an integral part of our operation at this point that I can’t imagine going without it!” – Christine Kavic, CFO for the Lake Elsinore Storm
"Being able to pull accurate timesheets and reports allows us to quickly process payroll – the speed at which we're able to do things now is so much better.” – Elizabeth Watts, Payroll Director for COVIDCheck Colorado
To find out what plan will work best for your business needs, request a quote via our pricing page.
Workforce.com’s time-tracking system is what elevates your payroll process. We’ve designed our platform to focus on the end-to-end daily operations that come before payroll, like scheduling, time and attendance, and labor compliance. Staff fill out timesheets on a daily basis, either manually or via a time clock system. Managers are prompted to consistently approve these timesheets long before pay run starts. All discrepancies can be seen directly on every timesheet, like if someone worked more or fewer hours than scheduled. Payroll managers can quickly auto-approve timesheets that match scheduled hours, and they can isolate timesheets that require edits, quickly moving payroll along despite the errors.
Yes! As a cloud-based payroll provider, you can access Workforce.com from any desktop, tablet, or mobile device.
While small businesses all the way to multinational enterprises use Workforce.com, our platform is best suited to organizations with 200-10,000 staff in need of automated payroll and tax compliance.
For now, only Texas and California. However, look for this to increase significantly in the near future.
You get unlimited payroll with Workforce.com - and don’t worry, there are no additional fees.
Of course! However, keep in mind this can be much more time-consuming. Even for small business owners, the prospect of manually calculating payroll data like gross wages, deductions, withholdings, and wage garnishments for every employee is quite daunting. You’ll also need to understand and comply with numerous federal and state labor laws, and you’ll have to build custom payroll reports on your own. This severe lack of automation and assurance typically drives people to find a software solution.
Workforce.com has an extensive employee onboarding system run completely through a mobile app. Through an employee portal, new hires can add bank account details, complete tax forms, fill out personal information, and much more.
While there are plenty of good payroll providers on the market that fulfill general use cases, like Gusto, ADP, and Quickbooks, none of them are designed specifically for hourly workforces. Workforce.com is the best payroll service to use if your organization operates in shifts, as it specializes in timesheet accuracy BEFORE the payroll process. The only way to speed up payroll for hourly workforces is to streamline time tracking and make scheduling user-friendly - Workforce.com knows this, and built the best payroll software to reflect it.