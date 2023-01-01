Payroll Software

Payroll Software

Fast & reliable payroll. Accurate timesheets
before payday.

Turbocharge your payroll with timesheet auto-approvals, employee self-service, and manager push notifications, so you can actually run fast and accurate payroll.

Faster pay runs start with
accurate timesheets.

The #1 cause of delayed payroll is inaccurate timesheets. That's why we've
built our payroll software to focus on ensuring managers and employees update
their timesheets daily, so your payroll team gets the right data on time.

Ensure managers complete timesheets

Push notifications help managers confirm employee timesheets and PTO on a daily basis. And with automatic timesheet approvals based on scheduled time matching punched time, you’re able to run payroll without all the manual edits - meaning no more late pay runs.

Employee self-service
mobile app

Let employees update their personal and direct deposit details, see paystubs, fill out W-2s, and more. Giving power to the employee means less time fielding questions from staff and more accuracy while processing payroll.

Complete payroll compliance

File federal, state, and W-2 forms, remit state and federal taxes, and easily follow ACA and FLSA requirements; this way, you can rest assured that you’ll run payroll not only accurately, but compliantly.

Automate multiple pay rates

No more needlessly calculating complex labor rules - automatically account for overtime, pay differentials, and minor laws on all schedules and timesheets to prevent retro pay issues.

Report on the whole payroll cycle

Pull reports on scheduled times, PTO, timesheet errors, and tax liabilities to keep your finger on the pulse of workforce operations that directly affect how you run payroll.

"Until you have worked in payroll for as long as I have, you cannot grasp how important a technology like Workforce.com is until you're utilizing it. It’s such an integral part of our operation at this point that I can’t imagine going without it!”

– Christine Kavic, CFO for the Lake Elsinore Storm

"Being able to pull accurate timesheets and reports allows us to quickly process payroll – the speed at which we're able to do things now is so much better.”

– Elizabeth Watts, Payroll Director for COVIDCheck Colorado

Frequently Asked Questions
How much does Workforce.com’s payroll solution cost?

To find out what plan will work best for your business needs, request a quote via our pricing page.

How does Workforce.com ensure accurate timesheets?

Workforce.com’s time-tracking system is what elevates your payroll process. We’ve designed our platform to focus on the end-to-end daily operations that come before payroll, like scheduling, time and attendance, and labor compliance. Staff fill out timesheets on a daily basis, either manually or via a time clock system. Managers are prompted to consistently approve these timesheets long before pay run starts. All discrepancies can be seen directly on every timesheet, like if someone worked more or fewer hours than scheduled. Payroll managers can quickly auto-approve timesheets that match scheduled hours, and they can isolate timesheets that require edits, quickly moving payroll along despite the errors.

Is Workforce.com cloud-based?

Yes! As a cloud-based payroll provider, you can access Workforce.com from any desktop, tablet, or mobile device.

What size businesses use Workforce.com payroll?

While small businesses all the way to multinational enterprises use Workforce.com, our platform is best suited to organizations with 200-10,000 staff in need of automated payroll and tax compliance.

What states can I use this payroll software in?

For now, only Texas and California. However, look for this to increase significantly in the near future.

How many times can I run payroll per month?

You get unlimited payroll with Workforce.com - and don’t worry, there are no additional fees.

Can I run payroll myself without the help of software?

Of course! However, keep in mind this can be much more time-consuming. Even for small business owners, the prospect of manually calculating payroll data like gross wages, deductions, withholdings, and wage garnishments for every employee is quite daunting. You’ll also need to understand and comply with numerous federal and state labor laws, and you’ll have to build custom payroll reports on your own. This severe lack of automation and assurance typically drives people to find a software solution.

How does my human resources team collect all the necessary employee information to run payroll?

Workforce.com has an extensive employee onboarding system run completely through a mobile app. Through an employee portal, new hires can add bank account details, complete tax forms, fill out personal information, and much more.

What’s the best payroll software for shift-based hourly workforces?

While there are plenty of good payroll providers on the market that fulfill general use cases, like Gusto, ADP, and Quickbooks, none of them are designed specifically for hourly workforces. Workforce.com is the best payroll service to use if your organization operates in shifts, as it specializes in timesheet accuracy BEFORE the payroll process. The only way to speed up payroll for hourly workforces is to streamline time tracking and make scheduling user-friendly - Workforce.com knows this, and built the best payroll software to reflect it.