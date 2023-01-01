Scheduling
You finally found it: the ultimate task management for frontline teams. Organize and track tasks every hour of every shift with a customizable platform designed to help your staff do more with ease.
Create schedules and assign tasks by team or shift to make sure everything gets done on time and within budget. Breaking down and integrating tasks into staff schedules makes it easier to complete work, driving performance and customer satisfaction.
Notify managers when tasks are completed or overdue, so they can follow up with their staff. This ensures nothing slips through the cracks, keeping staff on track and managers in touch with what’s getting done on the frontline.
Create to-do lists, apply them to specific shifts, and set due dates to boost employee autonomy. Comprehensive lists like these standardize the workflow and ensure things get done, even when managers aren’t around.
See proof of completion. Require staff to add notes or photos to show individual tasks have been completed in the right way to increase accountability and transparency in the workplace.
Break down task lists by team and location, and track progress throughout the day. Use a dashboard to review completion status and discover who has checked off the most tasks.
To find out what will work best for your business, request a quote via our pricing page.
It’s quite simple, actually. Workforce.com is designed for shift-based workforces in retail, hospitality, food service, and healthcare. Nearly every other task management system isn’t. Platforms like ClickUp, ToDoist, Asana, Monday.com, and Trello are great for corporate office settings, but they truly aren’t optimized for the frontline worker. Workforce.com is the best task management software for hourly businesses because it combines scheduling, time tracking, and simple task management to make sure your staff get everything done on their shift, without spending all their time at a computer or desk.
Easily duplicate checklists, view live updates on your dashboard, receive push notifications, and implement daily processes and recurring tasks for every team member and location - no need for manual data reentry.
Yes, Workforce.com integrates with a wide range of HRIS, payroll, and HCM systems. You can bulk import your staff directly into Workforce.com and immediately begin managing task assignments.
While anyone from a small business to a global enterprise can use Workforce.com, the majority of those who use the platform range anywhere from 200-10,000 staff.
Yes, it comes on both IOS and android and is free to download. It features an intuitive time clock feature alongside user-friendly scheduling, leave management, timesheet, and communication features.