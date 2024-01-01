About this Webinar

In mid-February, President Biden addressed American citizens in the annual State of the Union, but what spoke loudly to those in the hotel and lodging industry is the uncertainty surrounding the economy and unrelenting inflation. For these reasons, the labor market is still struggling, resulting in a major staffing shortage, poor employee retention, and the inability to meet customer demand.

We are so honored to welcome Chip Rogers, the President and CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) to further discuss exactly what Biden's address means for those in the industry and how to combat the resulting challenges. Chip has led the AHLA and represented businesses to many achievements, most notably considered as one of the "100 Associations That Will Save the World” by ASAE, and was awarded the “Presidential Award for its Pledge to America’s Workers” by the White House.

Agenda