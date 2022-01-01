Everything you need to track time - in one place. Eliminate payroll errors and improve workflow with a platform both managers and employees will love.
Kiosk: set up an on-site tablet where employees can clock in and clock out using a pin number and photo identification.
Mobile App: employees can clock in and out of shifts, take meal breaks, request time off, check schedules, and approve time cards - all right from their personal IOS and Android devices.
No connection? No problem. Workforce.com stores all time punches offline, syncing them once connection is restored.
Capture accurate time, every time. Automatically record work hours online as employees punch in and out.
Streamline how you monitor attendance with a live time clock feed. Keep a record of tardiness, absences, early clock-outs, sick leave, and PTO.
Workforce.com calculates wages for every shift, generating timesheets that account for different rates for different roles,
Get notifications whenever someone hits overtime and easily apply the correct rate to their timesheet.
Managers and employees can review and request edits to timesheets, catching errors before exporting to payroll.
Save time with timesheet auto approvals. Automatically verify timesheets that match the schedule and highlight those that need attention.
Sync with Workforce.com’s scheduling to compare scheduled hours against actual hours worked to see where employees are deviating from their schedules.
Review labor cost variances on timesheets to know where and when teams are going over budget, and publish detailed reports to identify trends.
Verify clock-ins with photo IDs, pin codes, GPS location, and biometric facial recognition to reduce buddy punching and maintain data integrity.
Say goodbye to retro pay - prevent timesheet mistakes and get payroll right the first time with AI-assisted timesheet reviews, edits, and auto-approvals.
Give management the time tracking tools they need to properly manage team members on the frontline. See where and when staff are working and create reports to identify trends in absenteeism and overtime.
Combine a streamlined interface with robust user self-service to enhance workflow and make time tracking the easiest part of an employee’s day.
GreenForce Staffing saves over 10 hours a week in admin time
with Workforce.com's automatic time tracking system.
— Anne Daniel, Director of Operations
Choose from a library of open API integrations and sync your current systems with Workforce.com’s time clock solution for faster, more efficient time tracking and payroll processing.
Pricing always includes access to the entire platform and all future updates - no hidden costs, no expensive add-ons. Visit our pricing page for more information.
No, Workforce.com is strictly used for tracking hourly employee work time. If you are a freelancer or someone who someone who sells their time, you should check out something like My Hours instead!
Yes! Workforce.com is the best time tracking software for hourly employees, no matter their location. You can collect staff time entries on-premises, remotely, or from a job site with Workforce.com’s simple time tracking app. You can also use GPS tracking to see where remote staff are clocking in and out from.
Large organizations with over 2,000 staff all the way down to small businesses with 20 staff use Workforce.com. The platform scales to your timekeeping requirements, offering user-friendly navigation on the front end and robust data management on the back end.
Yes, you can! The system handles all different kinds of leave management depending on what suits your business needs. See used PTO on timesheets, and know how much each employee has accrued and used at all times.
A solid integration between the two is essential. Dedicated time tracking software provides payroll solutions with more accurate data by verifying all work time with robust approval and editing functionality, meaning timesheets are error-free before hitting payroll. This helps businesses avoid retro pay and compliance issues following the payroll process.
Basically from any device! Workforce.com has a desktop app, mobile app, and kiosk app connected together securely in the cloud. Managers can log in via desktop to view time reports, approve hours, and monitor attendance. Employees can use the mobile app to clock in for work, check their schedules, request time off, and view their timesheets.
Yes, very easily! You have the ability to set up as many teams and locations as you need on Workforce.com. With a live time clock feed, you can see who is clocking in and out at every location. At the end of the pay period, you can view timesheets per location, or, view all your timesheets at once and filter by location.
The value of having a time tracking solution synced with scheduling happens every minute of every shift. Strong integration between the two lets you see real-time discrepancies between scheduled and actual attendance. Whether it’s knowing when a staff member hasn’t clocked in for their shift or knowing when the number of staff working exceeds demand, syncing time tracking with scheduling helps management react faster to issues in staffing levels, labor costs, and attendance.
Yes, electronic timesheets are created every time an employee clocks out of a shift. These timesheets display information like wage cost variances, PTO, hours worked, pay rates, and more. When you are ready to run payroll, these timesheets can be quickly approved and exported directly to your payroll software.
Yes, they can! With the Workforce.com mobile app, employees can clock in and out of shifts, view their upcoming schedule, check their hours and pay, and review electronic timesheets.
The only employee monitoring going on in Workforce.com is the tracking of work hours for timesheets. The system only uses GPS clock in snapshots, meaning employee locations are only collected at the point of clock in/out and never continually throughout a shift. Since it’s not staff monitoring software, Workforce.com does not focus on things like project management, employee productivity, or task management. Instead, Workforce.com provides hard numbers on wage costs and labor hours so that managers can control productivity on the back end while empowering hourly workers on the front end.
Absolutely. Workforce.com gives you the flexibility you need when it comes to exporting timesheets. Export to your choice of payroll system, or if the need arises, simply export employee time in Excel spreadsheet form.
Check out our Ebooks & whitepapers, watch a free webinar, or read up on the latest workforce management tips and trends.