Schedule, engage, and pay
 your staff in one system.

Get a demo
Performance ReviewEmployeeReview DateStatusScheduledRetail Clerk, 21Full TimeSFScheduledStocker, 18Part TimePart TimeTDScheduledRetail Clerk, 18LBRun PayrollReview PayrollCheck your employees reimbursements, deductions, and additional earnings belows.29 employees included$10,400.18EARNINGS$1,309.46TAXES$9,090.72NET PAYApr 19PAYMENT DATENameEarningsTaxNet PayAlicia MitchellAvery MillsCarolyn GilbertDiana GutierrezDora Morris$882.50$331.98$324.20$345.80$168.37$145.16$34.95$33.50$37.51$14.40$737.34$297.03$290.70$308.29$153.97POST PAY RUNHomeHomeDashboardDashboardAction RehisterCalendarDashboardDocuments LibraryChecklistOPERATIONSPEOPLE & CULTUREAuditsAssetsEmployeesOnboardingInductionFiles & DocumentsFormsManagerM3528211470Jan -23Feb -23Mar -23Active Employees2023Employee CountHired EmployeesTerminated EmployeesYearNew Employees HiredLast 30 days4Total Active EmployeesLast 30 days29On ProbationLast 30 days228 Sep - 14 SepMon 09 SepTue 10 SepWed 11 SepThu 12 SepFri 13 SepDayWeekTwo WeeksFour WeeksMonthManagerM

Trusted by over 10,000 businesses

See how it works

Everything you need for managing shift workers – in one place. From onboarding to payroll, find out how you’ll optimize labor costs and minimize employee churn at every level.

  • Onboard Employees & Manage Records

  • Schedule Staff to Demand

  • Track Engagement & Performance

  • Track Timesheets & Run Payroll

  • All Staff Data in One System

A shift-based workforce approach

Most of your workforce is shift based - so why use technology designed for 9-5 office workers?

You’ll notice these white-collar systems have subpar scheduling, tedious timesheets, and email focused engagement tools. Maybe worst of all, they create a disconnect between Operations, HR, and Payroll.

They’re an all-in-one system, but only for salaried staff. That’s why we decided to build the only HCM designed specifically for shift-based workforces.

It means we tackle short staffing, high employee turnover, and stagnating productivity head-on - not just assuming it’s part of the industry. And it means we design our software differently, with mobile-first features and real-time insights.

Get a demo

Human capital management that works for every team

OPERATIONS

“Workforce.com’s alert system and native dashboards help us identify real-time challenges – managers understand exactly where their workforce is at all times and where they need to fill gaps.”

Dan Cohen

Amenity Collective

HUMAN RESOURCES

“When it comes to human resources, Workforce.com has really streamlined and made things easier for our employees, for our managers, and for our administrators across all levels.”

Nicole Grube

LIVunLtd

PAYROLL

“Being able to pull accurate timesheets and reports allows us to quickly process payroll – the speed at which we're able to do things now is so much better.”

Elizabeth Watts

COVIDCheck

FINANCE

“Workforce.com gives us the ability to really dive deep into individual labor costs and cashflow projections – we’re able to dissect different locations and teams to find out where our pain points might be.”

Christine Kavic

Lake Elsinore Storm

IT

“Workforce.com’s interface allows our operations team to go in and modify things when they need to without having to rely on the IT team.”

Stevan Fickus

Amenity Collective

C-SUITE

“Workforce.com gives me a direct connection to the field – this transparency helps our retention and employee experience, ultimately creating more loyalty. ”

Jeff Shipman

Heartline Fitness

See your ROI, see how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

Get a demo
Pricing