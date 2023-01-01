Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Payroll
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Hospitality
Retail
Healthcare
Operations
Human Resources
Over Staffing
Prevent Call Outs
Trusted by over 10,000 businesses
Everything you need for managing shift workers – in one place. From onboarding to payroll, find out how you’ll optimize labor costs and minimize employee churn at every level.
Get more done by scheduling to customer demand, assigning task checklists with proof of completion, and tracking real-time performance during shifts.
Start off new hires right with seamless, mobile onboarding, manage upskilling and development to engage staff, and collect shift feedback to identify staffing issues.
Optimize your labor costs with instant notifications when staffing costs exceed budget and track live sales per labor hour so you can accurately adjust staffing levels during the shift.
Most of your workforce is shift based - so why use technology designed for 9-5 office workers?
You’ll notice these white-collar systems have subpar scheduling, tedious timesheets, and email focused engagement tools. Maybe worst of all, they create a disconnect between Operations, HR, and Payroll.
They’re an all-in-one system, but only for salaried staff. That’s why we decided to build the only HCM designed specifically for shift-based workforces.
It means we tackle short staffing, high employee turnover, and stagnating productivity head-on - not just assuming it’s part of the industry. And it means we design our software differently, with mobile-first features and real-time insights.
OPERATIONS
“Workforce.com’s alert system and native dashboards help us identify real-time challenges – managers understand exactly where their workforce is at all times and where they need to fill gaps.”
Dan Cohen
Amenity Collective
HUMAN RESOURCES
“When it comes to human resources, Workforce.com has really streamlined and made things easier for our employees, for our managers, and for our administrators across all levels.”
Nicole Grube
LIVunLtd
PAYROLL
“Being able to pull accurate timesheets and reports allows us to quickly process payroll – the speed at which we're able to do things now is so much better.”
Elizabeth Watts
COVIDCheck
FINANCE
“Workforce.com gives us the ability to really dive deep into individual labor costs and cashflow projections – we’re able to dissect different locations and teams to find out where our pain points might be.”
Christine Kavic
Lake Elsinore Storm
IT
“Workforce.com’s interface allows our operations team to go in and modify things when they need to without having to rely on the IT team.”
Stevan Fickus
Amenity Collective
C-SUITE
“Workforce.com gives me a direct connection to the field – this transparency helps our retention and employee experience, ultimately creating more loyalty. ”
Jeff Shipman
Heartline Fitness