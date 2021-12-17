Latest News Magazine Ebooks & Whitepapers
Workplace Culture

5 tips to reduce employee no call, no shows

Summary No call, no shows are damaging to businesses. High no call, no show rates could suggest problems with company attendance policies. Employers can use Workforce.com software to reduce employee no c...

Megan Johnson

Time and Attendance

Preventing employee time theft in restaurants

Megan Johnson

Employee Engagement

Tips for restaurant owners on getting more employee feedback

Akshay Sachdeva

Staffing Management

How short-staffed resorts can optimize scheduling

Akshay Sachdeva

Staffing Management

5 common mistakes in managing restaurant labor costs

Akshay Sachdeva

State of WFM

Workplace things COVID has not changed: You can still fire dishonest employees

Suppose an employee leaves work claiming COVID-like symptoms. He then calls off work for the next two weeks, claiming he is quarantining at home at his d...

Jon Hyman

Hospital employees are about to lose a vaccination lawsuit against their employer in spectacular fashion

If you want to mandate that your employees get vaccinated as a condition of employment, you are legally in the clear to do so, subject to reasonable acco...

Jon Hyman

Legal

A business owner’s guide to restaurant tipping law

Business owners in the restaurant industry are in a unique position when it comes to em...

Megan Johnson

04 February 2022

Workplace Culture

The pros and cons of tip sharing in restaurants

The number of people who always tip when dining in restaurants is declining. That’s bad...

Dan Whitehead

03 February 2022

Staffing Management

How to determine weekly work hours for your staff

Do you know how to set weekly work hours for your shift workers? The average number of ...

Akshay Sachdeva

02 February 2022

Technology

4 Ways to Maximize HR and WFM Data

Technology and cloud-based applications and platforms enable companies to gather more d...

Jana Reserva

24 January 2022

Case Studies

Bridge Control Services Navigates 12-hour Shifts with Workforce.com

Operating in the Gulf of Paria between the shores of Venezuela and the island of Trinid...

Gustav Anderson

21 January 2022

Compliance

Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for large businesses, upholds for healthcare facilities

Summary Supreme Court blocks vaccine-or-test mandate for 100+ staff businesses Vaccine ...

Gustav Anderson

14 January 2022

Staffing Management

How to reduce labor costs in a restaurant without compromising on service

Running a restaurant business has never been easy. Eighty percent go bust within five y...

Dan Whitehead

12 January 2022

Case Studies

How COVIDCheck Colorado Optimized Operations Across 55 Locations

  During the peak of the pandemic in 2020, emergency testing and vaccination service CO...

Gustav Anderson

05 January 2022

Technology

How to prevent workforce management system outages: mitigation through redundancy

Summary Workforce management data breaches and outages are a very real threat Businesse...

Gustav Anderson

17 December 2021

Relevant Videos

This is Workforce.com

Hi, My name is Meg and this is my introduction to Workforce.com

Case Study: COVIDCheck Colorado

Find out how Workforce.com powered vaccine sites with demand driven scheduling and attendance.

