Workplace Culture
Summary No call, no shows are damaging to businesses. High no call, no show rates could suggest problems with company attendance policies. Employers can use Workforce.com software to reduce employee no c...
Megan Johnson
Time and AttendancePreventing employee time theft in restaurants
Megan Johnson
Employee EngagementTips for restaurant owners on getting more employee feedback
Akshay Sachdeva
Staffing ManagementHow short-staffed resorts can optimize scheduling
Akshay Sachdeva
Staffing Management5 common mistakes in managing restaurant labor costs
Akshay Sachdeva
Suppose an employee leaves work claiming COVID-like symptoms. He then calls off work for the next two weeks, claiming he is quarantining at home at his d...
Jon Hyman
If you want to mandate that your employees get vaccinated as a condition of employment, you are legally in the clear to do so, subject to reasonable acco...
Jon Hyman
LegalA business owner’s guide to restaurant tipping law
Business owners in the restaurant industry are in a unique position when it comes to em...
Megan Johnson
04 February 2022
Workplace CultureThe pros and cons of tip sharing in restaurants
The number of people who always tip when dining in restaurants is declining. That’s bad...
Dan Whitehead
03 February 2022
Staffing ManagementHow to determine weekly work hours for your staff
Do you know how to set weekly work hours for your shift workers? The average number of ...
Akshay Sachdeva
02 February 2022
Technology4 Ways to Maximize HR and WFM Data
Technology and cloud-based applications and platforms enable companies to gather more d...
Jana Reserva
24 January 2022
Case StudiesBridge Control Services Navigates 12-hour Shifts with Workforce.com
Operating in the Gulf of Paria between the shores of Venezuela and the island of Trinid...
Gustav Anderson
21 January 2022
ComplianceSupreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for large businesses, upholds for healthcare facilities
Summary Supreme Court blocks vaccine-or-test mandate for 100+ staff businesses Vaccine ...
Gustav Anderson
14 January 2022
Staffing ManagementHow to reduce labor costs in a restaurant without compromising on service
Running a restaurant business has never been easy. Eighty percent go bust within five y...
Dan Whitehead
12 January 2022
Case StudiesHow COVIDCheck Colorado Optimized Operations Across 55 Locations
During the peak of the pandemic in 2020, emergency testing and vaccination service CO...
Gustav Anderson
05 January 2022
TechnologyHow to prevent workforce management system outages: mitigation through redundancy
Summary Workforce management data breaches and outages are a very real threat Businesse...
Gustav Anderson
17 December 2021
