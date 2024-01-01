How It Got Started..

In 2012, the QUT student association was grappling with an operating loss of over one million dollars with a 100 page union wage agreement, paper timesheets and schedules and a payroll system from the 80's. It managed eighty hourly staff that ran six different campus businesses.

After going to market to purchase a workforce management solution they found not only were the options outdated, expensive with large upfront hardware and costs but most were built for white-collar industries and were not appropriate for the specific requirements of shift employees and management.

The founders of workforce.com, being students and nerds (they are still nerds), decided to build it for free.