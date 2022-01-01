Revenue and shift data from previous weeks are used to accurately forecast upcoming demand, and build the best schedule. Automatically.
Workforce.com builds accurate forecasts based on your business’s data and automatically generates employee schedules that meet the demands of the day, week, or month.
Automated schedules are optimized for hourly rates, staff qualifications, and availability, ensuring that the right person is scheduled at the right time.
Make data-driven decisions and adjustments as the day unfolds. In one dashboard, see real-time wage cost and demand, allowing you to adjust staffing levels according to sales and operational needs.
Automatically generate employee schedules that are legally compliant, according to federal, state, and local labor regulations.
Manage your team via the Workforce.com mobile app. Communicate with employees, send schedule updates, approve leaves, and manage shift swaps whenever, wherever.
— Dickie O’Reilly, Spyder Surf
Integrate your current tools with our system for faster, more efficient workforce management operations, while providing robust scheduling & attendance for frontline teams.