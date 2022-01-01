Automatic Scheduling Software

Schedules based on real-time demand.

Revenue and shift data from previous weeks are used to accurately forecast upcoming demand, and build the best schedule. Automatically.

The best schedule, in one click.

Workforce.com builds accurate forecasts based on your business’s data and automatically generates employee schedules that meet the demands of the day, week, or month.

Automated schedules are optimized for hourly rates, staff qualifications, and availability, ensuring that the right person is scheduled at the right time.

Make adjustments as needed with Live Insights.

Make data-driven decisions and adjustments as the day unfolds. In one dashboard, see real-time wage cost and demand, allowing you to adjust staffing levels according to sales and operational needs.

Stay on top of labor compliance

Automatically generate employee schedules that are legally compliant, according to federal, state, and local labor regulations.

Manage schedules from anywhere.

Manage your team via the Workforce.com mobile app. Communicate with employees, send schedule updates, approve leaves, and manage shift swaps whenever, wherever.

Time tracking minus the tedious admin.

Case Study: Payroll in 1/4 of the time.

" Being able to see who’s there, when they took their break or didn’t take the break at the right time has been a huge help. What was half a day for me, sorting out payroll is now an hour at most and a fraction of what I was dealing with before."

— Dickie O’Reilly, Spyder Surf

Integrate with your POS, payroll, and HR systems

Integrate your current tools with our system for faster, more efficient workforce management operations, while providing robust scheduling & attendance for frontline teams.

