Elder Care

Schedule based on staff-to-patient ratios, automate PBJ reporting, and process payroll all in one system.
Quickly create auditable Payroll Based Journal reports without the manual work and risk of error. Improve your CMS 5 Star Quality Rating and Comply with the ACA with improved visibility into staffing data.
With hourly staff applicant tracking and demand-based scheduling, you can fill nursing and admin roles faster, then only schedule them when they're really needed. That way, you don't need to reduce the number of residents you can look after.
Set minimum patient to staff ratios and qualification requirements when your shift managers are creating schedules. It means you don't need to worry about a CNA being scheduled as an LPN, or staff working with out of date certifications.
Automatically calculate specialty pays, overtime rates, and meal penalties on the timesheet so payroll never needs to manually check complex alternate rates. It stops you from incorrectly paying staff and speeds up payroll.
Collect shift feedback, track absenteeism trends, and set maximum schedule hours so you identify and prevent burnout. No need to wait until burnout snowballs beyond fixing.
