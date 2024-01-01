How to Utilize Skills-Based Hiring

Stories
About this Webinar
Traditionally, HR within shift-based industries often hire based on minimal qualifications or experience in a similar role to the one the candidate is applying for. However, opening the topic of skills-based hiring to these industries is key to building out a loyal, high-performing team. Even still in today’s competitive landscape, it’s crucial for HR leaders to embrace skills-based hiring strategies that prioritize assessing relevant skills, retaining talented staff, and providing effective training opportunities.
Clayton Lord is the Foundations Program Director at SHRM & headed many of the organization's skill-based initiatives. Clayton will be joining this live Q&A webinar to discuss the core components of this hiring method and provide you with practical guidance on how to implement it effectively within your organization.
Agenda
How to more efficiently assess skills of potential hires and better match job requirements.
How to implement skills-based hiring with each step of the hiring process.
How to cultivate a positive culture to ensure engagement and job satisfaction.