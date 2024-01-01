About this Webinar

For our second installment of the HR Hour, we're bringing on SHRM's Knowledge Center Director Amber Clayton who has fielded over 66,000 questions surrounding workplace issues, company culture, retaining talent, and so much more.

Amber will be sharing some of the most pertinent questions from HR members around the world and overlooked solutions around retention, automation, absenteeism and more. We'll also talk about Amber's SHRM podcast with co-hosts Wendy Fong and Monique Akanbi, the Honest HR, and some major takeaways she's learned from prominent guests.

Agenda