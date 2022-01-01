Never go understaffed again. With simple staff scheduling software, you can have optimal staffing levels for your nursing home or assisted living facility. And it’s easy to adjust to changing conditions like employee leave and shift swaps.
Comply with section 6106 of the Affordable Care Act using Payroll Based Journal reports (PBJs)
Quickly create auditable staffing data reports without the manual work and risk of error
Improve your CMS 5 Star Quality Rating with accurate reporting and real time visibility into staffing levels
Choose to broadcast the shift to all available staff or offer it to select employees.
Get notified when an employee who offers to fill a shift is about to go into overtime.
See the cost of potential swaps and see to it that you stay within budget.
Optimize your schedules according to your census and see costs per position, per week, or per location in real time.
Equip frontline managers to make balance quaility and cost considerations in real time.
Reduce overtime and agency staff spending
Whether it’s nurses, physical therapists, or administrative staff, set the optimal number of care employees in each shift.
Get accurate forecasts for staffing demands so you can plan and schedule, accordingly.