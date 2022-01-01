Whether you need to replace unavailable staff, edit their shift times, or check who’s working where, the Employee Scheduling App has you covered.
View your schedule at a glance and make changes as needed. Easily call in someone you need, approve PTO requests, and receive automatic notifications on the go.
From hours on end making sure you’re running the perfect schedule to just a few minutes on your mobile device, the Employee Scheduling App eliminates the need for managers to manually do timesheets.
See who’s coming in for the day, what time they’re scheduled to start, and which location they’re at. Keep an eye on multiple teams & venues right from your phone.
Unexpected changes in your employees’ schedule but you’re not physically at work to approve leave? Quickly edit their shifts with the app, complete with all the staff information you need.
From publishing shifts down to messaging your staff — everything’s easy with the app. Let employees know when they’re scheduled or when there are vacant shifts to fill. Skip the ringaround and let the app find a replacement for you.
The Scheduling App also has Communications and Key Alerts, which automatically notifies managers when staff are late, working beyond their schedule, going into unexpected overtime or not taking mandatory breaks.
Integrate your current tools with our system for faster, more efficient workforce management operations, while providing robust scheduling & attendance for frontline teams.