HR Templates & Resources

In HR, it's easy to drown in the basics, especially as a solo-practitioner. So we've decided to do the work for you. No matter the task, choose from a library of templates and guides to get the job done and thrive, not survive, in your role.
Every employer should have 'em. Define expectations, protect your business, and improve hiring with comprehensive and customizable job description templates.
Shopping around for HR technology? Don't know where to start? We've got you covered. Compare and contrast different HR, payroll, and scheduling vendors with our comprehensive guides.
Tune into our discussions with leading HR experts
about about their experiences dealing with
retention, engagement, compliance, and more.