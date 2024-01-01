Implementation & Launch

Implement on time
with confidence

After choosing Workforce.com, you want to get things up and running - we get that. With our tried and tested methodology you’ll safely roll out while seeing an immediate return on investment.

Rolling Out with Workforce.com

Readiness Assessment

We work with your team to collect all necessary employee, department, and pay configuration data needed to properly scope technical requirements and change management responsibilities.

Foundation Deployment

Next, we quickly onboard a select number of locations with minimal interference, delivering immediate value and perfecting core features. Throughout this process we collect quantitative feedback that informs how we go about tailoring your larger-scale deployment.

Major Deployment

With an implementation plan backed by real results, the final stage involves rolling out across your entire organization. After training frontline management and staff, the focus turns to continuous improvement through ongoing refinement and support.

  • Phase One

  • Phase Two

  • Phase Three

Delivering value faster than ever

Once implementation begins, you’ll start seeing immediate results. Our metrics-driven approach delivers real value incrementally and with speed, ensuring the features you invest in are working as they should, when you need them to be, as early as possible.

World class team empowering yours

Your empowerment is our success. With a team of dedicated specialists at your back and access to training materials throughout implementation and beyond, you’ll hit all your initiatives and then some - we’re simply the tool that helps get you there.

The Amenity Collective

“Workforce.com really is an extension of our internal teams. They've taken the time to understand our business, to ask those difficult questions, to understand how they can help and how they can grow with us.”

Adam Chen, CIO

Lake Elsinore Storm

“I was so appreciative of how much effort Workforce.com put into making sure we were up and ready and ready to go. It was really no time at all.”

Christine Kavic, CFO

GreenForce Staffing

“The qualities that we look for in a partnership are intelligence, response, action, and innovation. Workforce has checked all those boxes and then some.”

Ryan Rosenfeld, CEO

Learn about how it works, see how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

Want to see it in action?

