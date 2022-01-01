How does the free trial work? The free trial gives you complete access to a Workforce.com account for 14 days. During this time our team can help you configure the account and get your staff clocking in and out of work. There's no obligation, and you don't need to pay anything to start the trial.

What happens after my free trial ends? If you want to keep using Workforce.com, you can enter a credit card to create your account. A member of our team will help you set up your account and give advice on best practices. If you don't want to use Workforce.com there's no obligation and you won't be charged anything.