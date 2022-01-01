Scheduling
Build schedules, optimize staffing levels, and manage labor costs.
Time & Attendance
Pay employees for time worked, and monitor labor costs in real time.
Forecasting
Use AI to guide staffing levels based on sales, foot traffic, and more.
Employee App
Approve PTO, make schedule changes, and engage employees on the go.
Payroll Integrations
In-house payroll and HRIS integrations to keep employee data in sync.
Communications
Get read receipts of policy and safety messages via frontline messages.