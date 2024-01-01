About this Webinar

Now more than ever, hourly businesses are achieving higher returns on new technology. We're bringing on Forrester Senior Consultant Nick Ferrif to discuss the findings of a Total Economic Impact™ study, outlining how seven companies have achieved a 456% ROI over three years with Workforce.com.Forrester has been performing Total Economic Impact Studies for more than 20 years, conducting objective analysis on industry leaders including Google, Apple and Amazon. Have a question already in mind?Following the presentation will be a live Q&A with Nick and Workforce.com Business Consultant Matthew Mariosa.