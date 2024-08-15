About this Webinar

Smaller HR teams are facing challenges in maintaining employee loyalty due to being overwhelmed with various responsibilities. It's understandable that in such circumstances, focusing on employee engagement can be difficult.

Utilizing technology can be a game-changer for lone HR managers looking to enhance employee loyalty. This webinar aims to address these challenges by offering insights into leveraging technology solutions. By exploring both free and investment-worthy options, HR pros can learn how to create compelling job descriptions, cultivate loyalty beyond competitive compensation, and leverage the unique dynamics of small companies.

Retensa's CEO, Chason Hecht, and talent specialist, Dana Small, will dive into the engagement-tech space, providing real-world examples, practical solutions, and actionable tips that can be immediately implemented within organizations post-webinar.

Agenda