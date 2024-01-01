About this Webinar

Managing the mental health of young employees can be a daunting task, especially given the unique challenges faced by hourly workers. In this webinar, we will discuss the most pressing issues facing younger workers in hourly industries and explore strategies for promoting employee wellness, lowering burnout, and increasing retention.

We're bring on Moe Carrick, author and leadership coach, to discuss how to identify signs of mental health issues, providing resources for employees, and creating a culture of support. You'll leave with a better understanding of how to address burnout in the younger generation and the tools to create a healthier, happier workplace.

Agenda