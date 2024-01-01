About this Webinar

As 2022 is coming to a close, the state of the U.S economy is unpredictable as we head into the new year. Business leaders and front line managers of hourly-staffed industries have thousands of questions surrounding inflation, wages, the job market and trying to make sense of how it impacts their organization.We are so excited to welcome Curtis Dubay, the Chief Economist at the U.S Chamber of Commerce, to present the latest insights on said industries and a snapshot of what to expect in 2023. At the end of the webinar, there will be a Q+A for Curtis to answer any and all questions.

Agenda