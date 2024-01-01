Accidents are inevitable. Stay prepared, simplify compliance, and improve cashflow with pay-as-you-go worker's comp powered by NEXT.
NEXT links your workers comp policy to Workforce.com's payroll system, automatically calculating and deducting the right premium every pay cycle.
Improve your orgnaization's cashflow by spreading your premium out over a year. Using actual payroll data from Workforce.com, NEXT systematically calculates your premium every pay cycle to ensure an accurate reflection of your business.
It's insurance that protects your business by helping to pay unexpected expenses if employees are hurt on the job, or if they sue you for negligence.
Our Partner NEXT Insurance offers workers compensation plans in every state where it is required.
Once you finish adding all of your staff to Workforce.com, you can get a quote and apply for a workers comp plan online through our partner NEXT.
Nope, payments to your premium are automatically handled for you every time you run payroll. We give NEXT the data, and their team of professionals take care of the rest.