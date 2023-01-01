Performance Management Software

Maximize the performance
of your hourly staff

It’s time to bring performance management to the frontline. Increase retention, report on productivity, and schedule reviews with a cloud-based system that seamlessly complements employee workflow.

Mobile first for high adoption.

Staff don’t want to log onto a computer - so don’t make them. Onboard staff and manage performance through user-friendly, mobile-first functionality that encourages high participation for better ROI on your performance management initiatives.

One-on-one evaluations.

Easily schedule performance reviews tailored to your operations. Check in with employees to discuss productivity targets, attendance, and skills development. Regularly scheduling reviews builds an audit trail of continuous feedback and communication with employees.

360-degree feedback.

All staff can submit real-time feedback on subordinates, colleagues, supervisors, and even themselves via self-evaluations. Encouraging internal feedback at all levels like this promotes teamwork and accountability for better overall business productivity.

Company-wide performance visibility.

Get complete visibility into employee performance across every team and location to identify workforce trends. Use attendance, skills, and sales data to identify where performance and productivity can be improved to make sure HR has a seat at the table.

Coaching that improves the bottom line.

Turn performance and skill gaps into action plans that track performance against productivity. These plans help employees visualize the impact their performance has on overall company success.

“With Workforce.com I’m able to review constant feedback regarding the good and the bad when it comes to management, team building, and motivation”

- Nicole Grube, HR Manager Amenity Collective

Frequently Asked Questions
How much does Workforce.com’s performance management system cost?

To find out what will work best for your business, request a quote via our pricing page.

My employees are afraid of performance evaluations. How do I use this software without scaring off valuable talent?

Performance management tools aren’t meant to be used for discipline. In fact, Workforce.com is more of an hourly employee engagement and development platform. It fits within shift-based workflows seamlessly so that reviewing and improving performance is easy, stress-free, and actually helpful. Use it to identify issues hindering an employee's growth, offer constructive feedback, reduce biases and discrimination, and reveal areas for career development.

How does the performance review process work in Workforce.com?

Supervisors can choose to create performance review plans for any individual employee. Once an employee is selected, they can pick a date and time for the review. The employee is then notified of the scheduled review and it is added to their calendar. Managers can use the time to discuss performance metrics, development plans, skill competency, goal setting, and much more.

Does Workforce.com’s performance management help with goal tracking?

HR professionals can use performance reviews in conjunction with the skills management module in Workforce.com to better understand what kind of goals team members want to set for themselves. For instance, if an employee wants to improve their skill in customer service, they can track that skill over time, and managers can use review cycles to have a conversation and update that skill rating to determine how far along an employee is to achieving their goal.

Can I use this system for succession planning?

Your HR team can use things like performance reports and annual reviews to communicate with an employee whether or not they are on track to take over a managerial position. Use these assessment opportunities to establish a plan for how top talent rises through the ranks of your company.

Does this performance management solution come with any HR software integrations?

Yes, you can integrate Workforce.com with any HRIS, payroll, or people management system you currently use. Simply import your staff list directly into Workforce.com to start using the talent management module, no tedious data reentry required!

Can I use performance tracking to improve my employee experience?

The performance management process is a great way for human resources to enhance employee development, which in turn improves their experience. Optimizing how, where, and when performance reviews occur goes a long way in making staff feel comfortable and truly valued at your company. Setting aside time to streamline how employee goals and needs are met keeps high-performing teams invested in what they are doing, and spurs low-performing teams to take action.

Does Workforce.com have a mobile app?

Yes, the Workforce.com app is free to download and can be used by employees to clock in and out, check their schedules, request time off, receive performance review updates, and review goal management objectives.

What makes Workforce.com's performance management so unique?

We’re glad you asked. In short, it’s designed first and foremost for hourly, shift-based workforces. Unlike platforms like Lattice, PerformYard, BambooHR, and ClearCompany, Workforce.com prioritizes an agile and streamlined approach to performance reviews - because hourly workers don’t have time to sit through constant, white-collar, performance meetings.