Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Hospitality
Retail
Healthcare
Operations
Human Resources
Over Staffing
Prevent Call Outs
Stories
Implementation & Launch
ROI
It’s time to bring performance management to the frontline. Increase retention, report on productivity, and schedule reviews with a cloud-based system that seamlessly complements employee workflow.
Staff don’t want to log onto a computer - so don’t make them. Onboard staff and manage performance through user-friendly, mobile-first functionality that encourages high participation for better ROI on your performance management initiatives.
Easily schedule performance reviews tailored to your operations. Check in with employees to discuss productivity targets, attendance, and skills development. Regularly scheduling reviews builds an audit trail of continuous feedback and communication with employees.
All staff can submit real-time feedback on subordinates, colleagues, supervisors, and even themselves via self-evaluations. Encouraging internal feedback at all levels like this promotes teamwork and accountability for better overall business productivity.
Get complete visibility into employee performance across every team and location to identify workforce trends. Use attendance, skills, and sales data to identify where performance and productivity can be improved to make sure HR has a seat at the table.
Turn performance and skill gaps into action plans that track performance against productivity. These plans help employees visualize the impact their performance has on overall company success.
- Nicole Grube, HR Manager Amenity Collective
To find out what will work best for your business, request a quote via our pricing page.
Performance management tools aren’t meant to be used for discipline. In fact, Workforce.com is more of an hourly employee engagement and development platform. It fits within shift-based workflows seamlessly so that reviewing and improving performance is easy, stress-free, and actually helpful. Use it to identify issues hindering an employee's growth, offer constructive feedback, reduce biases and discrimination, and reveal areas for career development.
Supervisors can choose to create performance review plans for any individual employee. Once an employee is selected, they can pick a date and time for the review. The employee is then notified of the scheduled review and it is added to their calendar. Managers can use the time to discuss performance metrics, development plans, skill competency, goal setting, and much more.
HR professionals can use performance reviews in conjunction with the skills management module in Workforce.com to better understand what kind of goals team members want to set for themselves. For instance, if an employee wants to improve their skill in customer service, they can track that skill over time, and managers can use review cycles to have a conversation and update that skill rating to determine how far along an employee is to achieving their goal.
Your HR team can use things like performance reports and annual reviews to communicate with an employee whether or not they are on track to take over a managerial position. Use these assessment opportunities to establish a plan for how top talent rises through the ranks of your company.
Yes, you can integrate Workforce.com with any HRIS, payroll, or people management system you currently use. Simply import your staff list directly into Workforce.com to start using the talent management module, no tedious data reentry required!
The performance management process is a great way for human resources to enhance employee development, which in turn improves their experience. Optimizing how, where, and when performance reviews occur goes a long way in making staff feel comfortable and truly valued at your company. Setting aside time to streamline how employee goals and needs are met keeps high-performing teams invested in what they are doing, and spurs low-performing teams to take action.
Yes, the Workforce.com app is free to download and can be used by employees to clock in and out, check their schedules, request time off, receive performance review updates, and review goal management objectives.
We’re glad you asked. In short, it’s designed first and foremost for hourly, shift-based workforces. Unlike platforms like Lattice, PerformYard, BambooHR, and ClearCompany, Workforce.com prioritizes an agile and streamlined approach to performance reviews - because hourly workers don’t have time to sit through constant, white-collar, performance meetings.