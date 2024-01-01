A thriving business starts with the wellness of your workforce. Find accessible health and financial plans that improve retention and your bottom line.
Easily enroll new hires and choose from a variety of medical, dental, and vision options. Review coverage status and deadlines for all employees while securely storing important coverage documents online.
Set new hires up in 15-minutes for automated 401(k) contributions every pay run. With access to a variety of plans through established providers, a retirement calculator, and a budgeting tool, staff gain complete control over their financial future.
Health and 401(k) contributions are calculated and deducted from paychecks automatically, reducing the administratvie burden on your HR team. Access to live professional guidance & support makes managing benefits easier for smaller businesses.
Break ups are hard, we get it. If you already have an inusrance broker, we'll work with them to keep your benefits administration in one place.
After you finish setting up Workforce.com for payroll, you'll work with our partner Employee Navigator to find and enroll in the right plans for your business and your staff. Through Employee Navigator you can select from a wide a variety of prominent insurance providers.
Yes, your staff can access Employee Navigator to make any changes their plan allows.
Our 401(k) partner 401Go will assist you in requesting the transfer from your current provider. From there you will be given a blackout period while the funds are transferred. During the blackout period, you will still be contributing to 401Go.
Yes, open enrollment is available through our partner Employee Navigator depending on the provider and plan selected.
Workforce.com will work with your current broker to make things as seamless as possible, but it will not be a full integration.