Stories
Implementation & Launch
ROI
Get real-time insight into labor costs and attendance. View and customize reports on performance, pay runs, and more.
Trusted by over 10,000 businesses
Monitor who's at work with a live time clock feed and assign points for late clock-ins. Review attendance point reports and punctuality percentages across all teams to find and fix recurring late arrivals.
Compare attendance, wage as a percentage of revenue, and cost variances between teams and locations to better understand where to improve labor efficiency.
Track wage costs, work hours, and staffing levels in real-time across your workforce. Make adjustments based on variances, mitigating things like overtime and overstaffing. Review cost reports after every pay run to see how your labor spend is trending.
Prompt staff to review shifts when they clock out and gauge workplace sentiment over time. Act on this feedback through performance check-ins and regularly analyze progress to improve job satisfaction.
Make your most important reports easy to find and organize them how you want on a drag-and-drop dashboard. Log in and immediately track, filter, and configure your analytics without restrictions so you can react faster to frontline issues.
Want to learn more about a specific feature?
Live Timeclock Feed
Attendance Point Reports
Shift Feedback
Labor Cost Metrics
Customizable Widget Dashboard
Payroll Reporting
Cost Timelines
Performance Reports
Still have questions? Want to learn more? Schedule a time with one of our product specialists.