Automotive & Dealerships

Drive your sales per labor hour higher

Schedule to foot traffic, retain your top performers, and run payroll in the one system.

Get a demo
Pricing

8,134 + reviews

Stop being short staffed

  • With hourly staff applicant tracking and demand-based scheduling, you can fill associate and service technician roles faster and only schedule them when they're actually needed. That way, you don't need to reduce your service or operating hours.

Reverse rising labor costs

  • Forecasted customer foot traffic and staffing ratios allow you to prevent avoidable overtime and hidden overstaffing. You can then reduce labor costs without sacrificing service levels or opening hours.

Retain your top technical sales performers

  • Analyze attendance trends and collect shift feedback so you can quickly identify at-risk staff before they quit and immediately address the issue. It means you keep more of your highly knowledgeable and technical sales staff.

Only schedule qualified staff

  • Track qualifications for sales, financing and insurance, and ASE certification in the same system as scheduling. That way, you don't accidentally have staff working unqualified or with an expired certification, and you avoid state, FTC, or OSHA penalties.

Always pay staff correctly

  • Automatically calculate overtime, paid and unpaid breaks, plus shift differentials based on clock ins and role worked. Payroll doesn't need to manually calculate alternate rates, so you can post accurate pay runs quickly.

What's Included

  • Want to learn more about a specific feature?

    Get a demo

  • Scheduling

    Scheduling

    Labor Forecasting

    Communications

  • HR

    Applicant Tracking

    Onboarding

    HRIS

    Performance

    Engagement

  • Payroll

    Full Service Payroll

    Time & Attendance

    Wage & Hour Automation

Still have questions? Want to learn more? Schedule a time with one of our product specialists.

Get a demo
Pricing

Want to see it in action?

Get a demo