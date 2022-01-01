While there are many different ways to track hourly employee time and attendance, the more manual processes involving pen and paper and even spreadsheets often have high margins of error. Most businesses now choose to track their employee time and attendance in a couple of different ways. Using the Tablet Kiosk App, staff can clock in using an on-site tablet verified with pin codes, biometric face scanners, or photo IDs. In the Mobile Phone App, staff clock in using their mobile devices. These apps are typically GPS located and feature photo identification.