Automatically record time punches over phone or tablet
Track time and attendance throughout the day with a live time clock feed
Automatically approve correct timesheets in bulk across multiple locations
Send timesheets for payroll processing via a simple integration
Retain employees and stay in the loop with workforce management software designed to increase employee engagement. Employees can swap shifts, manage their schedules, and provide live feedback all from their mobile phone.
Workforce.com’s Kiosk App lets you set up an on-site tablet where employees can clock in and out using a pin number and photo identification.
With the Workforce.com Mobile App, employees can clock in and out of shifts, request time off, check schedules, and approve timesheets - all right from their personal IOS and Android devices.
Eliminate time theft and buddy punching for good. Utilize geofencing, photo identification, and biometric facial recognition on the mobile app to ensure data integrity.
Automatically translate all staff time data to electronic timecards after every shift.
Stay on top of absences and no-shows with real-time data. Receive alerts whenever employees clock in and out too early, too late, or not at all, and take action accordingly.
Easily manage call-outs by offering open shifts to other employees via shift swapping functionality in the Workforce.com app.
Avoid breaches in labor compliance with automated alerts whenever employees hit overtime or miss scheduled breaks.
Prompt staff members to provide feedback on what did and didn’t go well every time they clock out. Get insights on staffing levels, communication, teamwork, and more.
Check wage and hour variances on all electronic timesheets to drill down where and when employees deviate from their scheduled hours.
Review how much a shift costs with every clock out, for every employee.
See how much you are spending on labor per employee, per team, per location, for every shift.
Receive notifications whenever you are about to incur overtime costs
Lock in wage & hour data immediately. Employees generate electronic timesheets on a daily basis when they clock in and out - no more calculating and submitting time at the end of the week or month.
Staff can update their bank details, personal information, and emergency contacts directly from their phone.
Empower staff to review their hours and update their timesheets with the Workforce.com mobile app. All changes are then published with managerial approval.
Employees can submit time-off requests through the Workforce.com app, and managers can easily view all recorded time off on timesheets.
Staff can review and request changes to their timesheets on a daily basis, catching errors before they reach payroll.
Auto-approve timesheets in bulk using specific parameters to quickly filter through correct timesheets and highlight those that need managerial attention.
Edit values within any timesheet to ensure employees are paid correctly for the time they work and publish all changes immediately to keep payroll running smoothly.
Quickly pay staff what they’re owed - on time, with no errors. Choose from our library of payroll integrations and connect Workforce.com directly to your payroll software.
Export approved timesheets to payroll in minutes, accounting for things like employee time off, allowances, deductions, and more.
Keep your human resource platform as the single source of truth by integrating it with Workforce.com. Import & sync leave balances, employee certifications, teams, and locations to jumpstart your workforce management.
Never underpay your staff again. Workforce.com automatically calculates total hours worked, overtime rates, break penalties, and more, creating a paper trail that protects against audits and lawsuits.
Easily track paid and unpaid breaks, and receive alerts whenever breaks are missed.
Automatically comply with minor laws, maximum hour rules, fair workweek, and the FLSA.
Pay staff according to rates based on their respective locations, even if they work across multiple sites.
Precise time and attendance fuels your workforce management. Use real-time data, pinpoint accuracy, and industry-leading automation to meet your business needs.
Save on labor costs without compromising productivity. Only pay staff for the time they've worked with drill-down data and live insights into how your labor costs are utilized.
Eliminate wage & hour errors with user-friendly automation. Timesheet editing and auto-approvals make it easier for frontline staff to get payroll right the first time - no more issues with retro pay.
Give management the tools they need to properly monitor time and attendance on the frontline. See which employees are working where in real-time, and create reports to identify specific trends in things like absenteeism and overtime.
Easily prevent wage & hour violations with automated labor compliance that handles paid and unpaid breaks, overtime rules, minor laws, and more.
Time and attendance software is an automated and online approach to tracking and monitoring employee work hours. It automatically gathers employee clock in/out data and compiles those records into electronic timesheets, making everyone’s lives easier. Businesses use time and attendance solutions to record the number of hours their employees work, how much they owe in wages, where and when absenteeism happens the most, and so much more.
Tracking time and attendance is a core business function. It makes jobs easier, reduces errors, prevents breaches in labor compliance, and saves on managerial overhead. Accurately tracking time and attendance is also important for controlling labor costs, as it helps eliminate time theft, pinpoints areas of overspending, and reigns in absenteeism.
While there are many different ways to track hourly employee time and attendance, the more manual processes involving pen and paper and even spreadsheets often have high margins of error. Most businesses now choose to track their employee time and attendance in a couple of different ways. Using the Tablet Kiosk App, staff can clock in using an on-site tablet verified with pin codes, biometric face scanners, or photo IDs. In the Mobile Phone App, staff clock in using their mobile devices. These apps are typically GPS located and feature photo identification.
A solid integration between these two is essential. Dedicated time tracking software provides payroll solutions with more accurate data by verifying all hours with robust approval and editing functionality, meaning timesheets are error-free before hitting payroll. This helps businesses avoid retro pay and compliance issues following the payroll process.
Yes, very easily! You have the ability to set up as many teams and locations as you need on Workforce.com. With a live time clock feed, you can see who is clocking in and out at every location. At the end of the pay period, you can view timesheets per location, or, view all your timesheets at once and filter by location.
Absolutely Workforce.com. gives you the flexibility you need when it comes to exporting timesheets. Export to your choice of payroll system, or if the need arises, simply export employee time in Excel spreadsheet form.
Lucky for you, Workforce.com is both. It tracks employee time through highly accurate time clocks on both mobile and tablet devices and compiles these records into timesheets and attendance reports. Its user-friendliness makes life easier for employees on the front end, while also improving managerial visibility on the back end with insight into attendance and labor cost metrics.
Workforce.com lets managers broadcast announcements according to locations, teams, and staff so that time-sensitive information can reach the right people at the right time. Whenever an announcement is broadcasted to employees, it's pushed as a notification to the mobile app.
Workforce.com'smobile app uses GPS tracking, meaning it captures the exact location of an employee each time they clock in and clock out. It does not track an employee’s location throughout a shift; rather, it only records in-the-moment GPS data with every punch of the time clock.
Workforce.com is both these things. Time and attendance is simply a category under the broader umbrella of workforce management. As a workforce management platform, Workforce.com offers time and attendance, scheduling, labor compliance, labor forecasting, onboarding, and BI reporting.
The value of having a time tracking solution synced with scheduling happens every minute of every shift. A strong integration between the two lets you see real-time discrepancies between scheduled and actual attendance. Whether it’s knowing when a staff member hasn’t clocked in for their shift or knowing when the number of staff working exceeds demand, syncing time and attendance with scheduling helps management react faster to issues in staffing levels, labor costs, and attendance.
Several ways. Geofencing functionality lets you define clock in areas to ensure that employees are beginning shifts in their designated workplaces. Photo identification and optional biometric face scanning confirm the identity of the person clocking in as well, eliminating buddy punching.
Yes, electronic timesheets are created every time an employee clocks out of a shift. These timesheets display information like wage cost variances, PTO, hours worked, pay rates, and more. When you are ready to run payroll, these timesheets can be quickly approved and exported directly to your payroll software.
Yes, they can! With the Workforce.com mobile app employees can clock in and out of shifts, view their upcoming schedule, check their hours and pay, and review electronic timesheets.
The software is suited for everyone - from small businesses to organizations with 10,000+ staff. Workforce.com scales to your timekeeping requirements, offering user-friendly navigation on the front end and robust data management on the back end.
Yes, managing overtime is one of its specialties. Receive alerts whenever an employee is approaching or has reached overtime, see overtime hours and rates on timesheets, and generate reports specifically for overtime trends across your organization. With real-time visibility into attendance, management can easily avoid incurring unnecessary overtime costs.
Through open API, Workforce.com seamlessly integrates with your existing HR workflow, syncing and data between payroll, HRIS, applicant tracking, and benefits administration.
Yes, you can! The system handles all different kinds of leave management depending on what suits your business needs. See used PTO on timesheets, and know how much each employee has accrued/used at all times.