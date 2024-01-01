Stories
About this Webinar
HR has spoken and we are here to deliver! Based on topic submissions, we are going to address the elephant in the room that HR has been trying to shoo away for years: how does one increase engagement amongst their workforce?We're bringing on Laura Timbrook, NBC-HWC, CHC, AADP certified coach and podcaster who has spent years talking to hourly-waged industries to work on implementing quick, actionable solutions in combating issues surrounding high absenteeism and high turnover rates.
Agenda
Mistakes HR is making to exacerbate turnover and absenteeism.
Solutions and actionable advice that HR can walk away with to increase engagement.
Practices rooted in scheduling to keep labor costs down.