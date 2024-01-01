About this Webinar

HR has spoken and we are here to deliver! Based on topic submissions, we are going to address the elephant in the room that HR has been trying to shoo away for years: how does one increase engagement amongst their workforce?We're bringing on Laura Timbrook, NBC-HWC, CHC, AADP certified coach and podcaster who has spent years talking to hourly-waged industries to work on implementing quick, actionable solutions in combating issues surrounding high absenteeism and high turnover rates.

