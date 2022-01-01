Absences, call-outs, tardiness - get it all under control and prevent shortstaffing with automated points-based attendance that’s fair for staff and precise for managers.
Create rules and choose how staff accrue points - be it for arriving late, leaving early, or never showing up - and increase accountability across the board to prevent understaffed shifts.
Workforce.com captures accurate time punches in real-time and automatically assigns points for absenteeism. Precision like this eliminates admin work and prevents time tracking errors, keeping your staff confident and punctual.
Receive email alerts and take disciplinary action whenever employees reach certain point thresholds. Review active and expired point history per employee, or, check out point totals for all employees in a single report.
Choose how many points are received for each type of infraction, delete points, set expiration dates, and tailor early/ late timeframes. You can even manually assign points for unique situations like uniform and safety violations.
Avoid data re-entry by seamlessly importing all your employee data from human resources into a cloud-based time system, including information like names, jobs, teams, and contact info.
An attendance point system is an attendance policy that penalizes hourly staff with points every time they arrive late to a shift, leave a shift early, or do not show up for a shift at all. Accruing a set number of points results in disciplinary action, and with enough points, termination.
This is typically done using web-based time and attendance software. Employees can clock in and out via a mobile app or kiosk app, and points are assigned based on deviations from scheduled shift times. Managers can then view all point records online and enforce disciplinary policy as they see fit.
While points-based attendance is typically used by larger organizations with 200+ staff, small businesses can certainly utilize it if they feel it will increase accountability and reduce absenteeism.
As a full-service workforce management platform, automated systems can handle a wide variety of things, including timesheets, time off requests, and employee scheduling. Attendance suites can include things like geofencing, labor cost tracking, biometric face scanning, and an employee self-service portal.
Automated point systems primarily help you reduce absenteeism by improving accountability, transparency, and fairness. Why is this important? Because persistent no-shows and call-outs can put your business in understaffed situations, harming both productivity and customer satisfaction. Perfect attendance means proper staffing, higher revenue, and fewer wasted costs on unreliable labor.
