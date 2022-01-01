How Workforce.com Compares

Smarter schedules based on demand.

With Workforce.com, revenue and shift data from previous weeks are used to accurately forecast upcoming demand, and build the best schedule. We make sure the right person is scheduled at the right time, automatically.

A 30,000 ft view withcustom BI reporting.

When frontline teams have the right software to make the best labor decisions, it's visible all the way up to the executive level. Workforce.com gives C-suite execs a bigger picture of ops, with real-time 'drill down' dashboards for metrics that matter most.

Live wage insightsto drive profitability.

Frontline operations teams get better insights into a days work with Workforce.com. Real time clock-in data keeps mangers in the know, while ops teams can track predicted labor costs against what's happening on the ground.

Payroll integrations that actually work.

Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our payroll integrations. Each integration has stringent testing, performance budgets, and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most: at 4pm on pay day.

