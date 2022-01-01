OVERVIEW

From your local community pool to the most lavish condominium complex in your state, the landscape for hospitality services is changing rapidly – and for the Amenity Collective, it’s only the beginning.“There’s a massive opportunity to leverage technology, to not only provide a better customer experience but also deliver a better employee and owner experience for our subsidiary companies,” says Adam Chen, CIO of the Amenity Collective. The Amenity Collective is a suite of lifestyle and hospitality businesses consisting of three main subsidiaries: American Pool, Heartline Fitness, and LIVunLtd. With thousands of locations spanning the east coast and the Sun Belt, and with up to 10,000 seasonal workers, the Amenity Collective provides a gamut of services including spa and concierge work, pool and gym equipment upkeep, lifeguard staffing, and much more. Their rapid expansion and propensity for success are due mostly in part to a laser focus on curating employee and customer experience. “Customer experience is one of our core values,” says Brian Buccino, CEO of LIVunLtd. “Our success is directly correlated with best in class experience for our customers. But we also have to balance that customer experience with the experience of our employees.”

CHALLENGE

After experiencing tremendous growth over the past few years, the Amenity Collective began to pinpoint several operational pain points throughout their workforce. One of their biggest challenges was delivering a consistent employee and customer experience across a growing and highly decentralized organization. “When we grew through acquisition, we bought really strong companies, but they all outgrew their legacy manual processes,” says Dan Cohen, the Amenity Collective’s COO. “Our goal was to figure out how to bring on a workforce management tool that would allow us to operate digitally.” Inefficient scheduling and attendance practices, in particular, were dragging down employee and customer experience. “Our staff was spending an inordinate amount of time just trying to work our old system” reflects Chen. “It took a lot of legwork.” These inefficiencies caused high overtime rates, unnecessary admin work, and concerning levels of absenteeism. Something had to change.

SOLUTION

Management knew that in order to improve customer experience, they first needed to improve employee experience – and that began with addressing the issues plaguing their scheduling and attendance systems.“We wanted to find solutions that would adapt to our unique business model – Workforce.com fit that bill,” says Chen. “Being able to leverage a system like Workforce.com has allowed us to free up time within our employee base to focus on other areas.” With Workforce.com, the Amenity Collective introduced automation to their scheduling and time tracking practices. Their formerly decentralized workforce management became unified on a single, cloud-based platform, serving to enhance administrative work and improve customer experience across all three subsidiaries.

RESULTS

The Amenity Collective is now able to drill down where and when they are overspending on labor and administrative work. Their scheduling and time tracking are combined into a single, streamlined system, increasing the accessibility of actionable data. As a result, both employee and customer experience have greatly improved – here’s how they got there:

85% reduction in administrative work

Before Workforce.com, managers spent about 20 hours a week on basic administrative tasks like creating schedules, approving timesheets, and managing call-outs. Less than a year into using the software, they have now cut admin time down to 3 hours a week on average, boosting overall employee experience and productivity.“With Workforce.com, we’ve been able to reduce the time our staffers spend publishing schedules by 85% – that is a huge efficiency gain for our organization and for our employees,” says Chen. “What that allows our employees to do is spend more time building stronger relationships.”

50% drop in overtime

In less than a year, the Amenity Collective has reduced the occurrence of overtime across their entire organization, resulting in lower labor costs and fewer cases of employee burnout. “We were floating around a 10% overtime rate with our employee base. Not even a year into using Workforce.com, we’ve already reduced that 50%,” says Chen. “That is a massive savings for us.”

70% decrease in absenteeism

Once all staff began checking schedules and clocking in and out on the Workforce.com app, missed shifts dropped from 10% to a mere 3% throughout all three subsidiary companies.“Workforce.com lets us immediately see when somebody doesn’t clock in for a shift,” says Chen. “We are able to fill those gaps in the schedule and make sure that our gym or pool doesn’t stay closed. Workforce.com has given our teams that insight, that visibility, and we’ve been able to meet our employees where they are.”Guaranteeing staff coverage in this way has kept locations up and running, client obligations fulfilled, and facility users satisfied.

Comprehensive API integrations

To ensure business operations flowed together seamlessly, the Amenity Collective required strong integration capabilities from all their software. Workforce.com fit perfectly within the organization’s software stack, syncing data in a way that optimized employee experience.“Workforce.com is an incredibly powerful tool, especially with its integrations,” reflects Chen. “We have an integration with Salesforce … simultaneously, we have an integration with Workday as our HRIS platform. Workforce.com sits in the middle, where we can really auto-schedule to our demand.”

