Yes - in fact, it’s the most important integration you can have with a scheduling tool Together, Workforce.com's scheduling and time tracking sync into a single platform. This is essential for monitoring absenteeism in real time. With time clock data constantly feeding into the scheduling system, managers can actively track time from live clock-ins, compare scheduled vs actual hours worked, and react appropriately to fill vacant shifts. Moreover, the integration increases the accuracy and detail of all generated timesheets.