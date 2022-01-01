Build schedules, optimize your staffing levels, manage labor costs, and ensure labor compliance in a powerful employee scheduling solution.
Leverage historical sales, foot traffic, and weather data to determine how many employees you need to schedule at a particular time, day, and location.
Optimize schedules to best account for staff availability and PTO.
Match labor costs to sales in real-time to prevent over and understaffing.
Use easy drag and drop functionality to fine-tune your scheduling needs - no more messing around with clunky Excel spreadsheets.
Build, save, and deploy intricate schedule templates to streamline your ongoing employee scheduling process.
Create schedules and populate shifts in one click with machine learning based on historical data and forecasted demand.
Receive alerts whenever staff are approaching or hit overtime, and adjust employee schedules accordingly to mitigate its occurrence.
Avoid scheduling overtime by viewing best-fit staff based on hours worked, pay rates, and employee availability.
Schedule all employees within their preferred hours, lowering the chance of burnout and call-outs.
Collect employee feedback on teamwork, shift management, staffing levels, and more to pinpoint areas of burnout and inefficiency.
Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our payroll integrations. Each integration has stringent testing, performance budgets, and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most: at 4pm on pay day.
Retain employees and stay in the loop with workforce management software designed to increase employee engagement. Employees can swap shifts, manage their schedules, and provide live feedback all from their mobile phone.
Avoid compliance risks. Account for labor laws in the scheduling process -- automatically.
Schedule with confidence knowing break laws and minor laws from all 50 states are covered.
Prevent clopening shifts with built-in alerts and restrictions that prioritize labor compliance and employee satisfaction.
Automatically schedule shifts according to qualifications, licenses, and certifications, ensuring staff never work shifts they aren’t qualified for.
Inform your team of upcoming shifts, scheduling conflicts, and any shift changes via the Workforce.com scheduling app, email, or SMS messaging.
Send important announcements out to employees in minutes through a single stream of communication.
Use custom fields to include important notes and reminders on any scheduled shift.
Reduce absenteeism by downsizing scheduling communication to a single source of truth.
Use shift replacement via mobile device to offer open shifts to available and qualified staff, and allow shift swapping between team members with managerial approval.
Show staff their expected wage loss so they reconsider calling out of a shift.
Equip managers to make informed decisions. They can see wage costs mapped to sales during shifts and can adjust staffing levels as needed.
Stay on budget and control SPLH by viewing costs per team, per week, or per location in real time.
Provide instant mobile alerts to managers to combat last-minute absenteeism and overtime.
Check wage cost variances for potential shift replacements before committing a shift change
Create reports based on key metrics such as shift count, shift costs, scheduled hours, wage as a % of revenue, sales per labor hour, and predicted sales.
Analyze employee shift scheduling data based on any duration, from an entire week to a specific day.
Reflect your organization hierarchy in the system and create reports across unlimited custom dimensions.
Staff scheduling optimized for demand is key to effective workforce management. Achieve your business goals and reinforce your bottom line with a scheduling solution that delivers tangible benefits.
Save on labor costs without compromising productivity. Scheduling to customer demand eliminates overstaffing, prevents unnecessary overtime, increases sales per labor hour, and lowers labor costs.
Optimizing your scheduling process ensures your customers are always met with the highest quality service. Improve customer experience with our platform by consistently scheduling best-fit staff, pinpointing and erasing burnout, and guaranteeing shift coverage.
Get a complete view of your entire workforce with live insights and in-depth reporting, all on a single platform. View scheduling analytics and wage cost data across multiple teams and locations.
Automate labor compliance when building work schedules. Prevent potential DOL penalties and class action lawsuits while scheduling employees, and automatically account for licenses and certifications on every schedule.
Integrate your current software solutions with our system for faster, more efficient workforce management operations, while providing robust shift planning for frontline teams.
The best employee scheduling software makes it simple to create staff work schedules, fill shifts, distribute schedules, view time off, reconcile timesheets, manage shift-swapping , and improve team communication- all on a single, cloud-based platform from anywhere, at any time, on any device. It allows you to dive deeper into your scheduling process with tools and data to help prevent time theft, optimize staffing levels, control labor costs, and align labor to forecasted demand.
The software includes several key scheduling features. Here are a few: create staff schedules quickly and easily with drag and drop functionality, view expected wage costs for every shift, schedule according to qualifications/licenses, use sales data to match staffing levels to forecasted demand, allow staff to claim and swap shifts via mobile app, and sync everything with your time tracking tool.
In so many ways. Here are a few: You can see wage costs in real-time and adjust staffing levels as needed. You can also stay on budget by viewing wage costs per team, per week, or per location. Moreover, demand-based scheduling helps you appropriately match scheduled labor to forecasted sales to make sure you are never over or understaffed. Finally, it helps you choose best-fit employees for shifts based on their hourly rates, qualifications, and overtime risk.
All scheduling is mapped directly to an extensive wage & hour compliance library, meaning you’ll receive alerts whenever non-compliant shifts are scheduled. Moreover, you can assign employees necessary qualifications, licenses, and certifications, meaning staff can only be scheduled for shifts they are qualified for.
You can schedule anywhere from 20 to 200,000 employees with Workforce.com. Small business, mid-market, enterprise - doesn’t matter, the platform can handle it.
Managers receive alerts for when employees reach or are approaching overtime. They can also see when employees have already hit overtime while making schedules, helping them avoid overtime when possible. With One-Click scheduling, AI recognizes overtime while generating optimized schedules, limiting where and when necessary overtime occurs.
Any and all types of schedules are available using Workforce.com. From strict 12-hour shift patterns to on-the-fly part-time schedules, the sky is the limit for you and your business needs.
Yes! Workforce.com features an employee scheduling app where staff can view schedules, pick up and swap shifts, and request time off.
Workforce.com lets managers broadcast announcements according to locations, teams, and staff so that time-sensitive information can reach the right people at the right time. Whenever an announcement is broadcasted to employees, it's pushed as a notification to the mobile app.
Yes, with ease. Workforce.com has a vast library of open API integrations with other software providers, allowing you to transfer timesheets directly to payroll, sync employee data straight from HRIS, or import sales data from POS.
$4/user per month billed annually. You have complete access to the platform and all updates with no hidden fees - because that’s how cloud-native pricing should be.
You’ll have access to 24/7 customer support online as well as supplemental training guides. For businesses with 500+ staff, a dedicated account manager will be provided to help work through every detail during implementation and beyond.
Okay, so here are a few: AI-assisted automatic scheduling is growing in popularity, allowing businesses to create perfect schedules in a single click. No call, no show numbers are dropping due to the rise of user-friendly mobile shift claiming and swapping technology. Businesses are lowering their wage costs with real-time insights on overtime, shift differentials, and sales forecasts.
Yes - in fact, it’s the most important integration you can have with a scheduling tool Together, Workforce.com's scheduling and time tracking sync into a single platform. This is essential for monitoring absenteeism in real time. With time clock data constantly feeding into the scheduling system, managers can actively track time from live clock-ins, compare scheduled vs actual hours worked, and react appropriately to fill vacant shifts. Moreover, the integration increases the accuracy and detail of all generated timesheets.