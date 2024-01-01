Stories
Implementation & Launch
ROI
About this Webinar
Mental health concerns have skyrocketed since the pandemic amongst hourly staff. HR have made managing these issues a top priority in order to retain talent and better the employee experience within their organization. We're bringing back podcast host and health coach Laura Timbrook to discuss transferrable skills that HR can put into practice from certified mental health protocols.
Agenda
The impact of increasing mental health issues in the workplace.
A deep dive into evidence-based mental health protocols for hourly staff.
How to implement said mental-health protocols into your HRM policies and procedures.