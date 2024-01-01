About this Webinar

We're thrilled to welcome Tracy Notte of Shift Technologies to our first installment of The HR Hour: an advice series for hourly workforce!

As a CPO, Tracy has overseen all aspects of the Human Resources Department including leading Shift’s HR strategies, employee relations, employee engagement, talent acquisition, compensation and payroll, performance and talent management, organizational change management, learning and development, employment law and compliance, HRIS, compensation, and benefits. We'll be discussing how Tracy got her start, notable trends coming into 2023, how to give individual attention to a company of over 1,000 staff, and what she recommends for the modern HR manager.

Agenda