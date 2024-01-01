About this Webinar

Hosting sporting events, concerts, and everything in between, Operations managers are crucial in ensuring everything runs smoothly and attendees have the best possible experience.We are so excited to welcome Jim Mercurio, the Executive VP and General Manager of Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Jim is speaking with Business Consultant Beau Grzanich to discuss all things workforce management in the stadium/venue industry.

Agenda