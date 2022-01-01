Employee Communications

Reach employees wherever they are.

Changes to Standard Operating Procedures? Be sure time-sensitive information makes it's way to the right teams and employees, no matter where they're located.

Book a call
Create free account

Slack, texts, and email chains? There's a better way to get the word out.

Emails and slack are great for office workers, but they're not designed for employees on the frontlines. With Workforce.com, you can meet employees where they are, with an app they're already using, so you know they'll get the right information at the right time.

Meet frontline workers where they are with the mobile app.

When you send out an announcement to employees, it's pushed as a notification to our mobile app. The mobile app is already used for clocking-in and updating schedules - now it's used to keep everyone in the loop, too.

Create groups for locations and teams.

If an emergency arises, you don't want to be scrambling for employee phone numbers. Workforce.com allows managers to broadcast announcements across the locations and teams they use for scheduling, so time-sensitive information can reach the right people.

Get your message out to teams quickly.

Changing COVID precautions? With groups set up aross locations and teams, you can easily get time-sensitive information to the people on the ground who need it.

Time tracking minus the tedious admin.

Case Study: Payroll in 1/4 of the time.

" Being able to see who’s there, when they took their break or didn’t take the break at the right time has been a huge help. What was half a day for me, sorting out payroll is now an hour at most and a fraction of what I was dealing with before."

— Dickie O’Reilly, Spyder Surf

Learn about how it works, see how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

Book a call
Try Workforce.com today