Best employee work schedule maker apps

Workforce.com

Best for best for 20+ staff businesses looking to optimize their staffing levels and reduce labor costs with AI.

Sling

Best for businesses that need a simple solution that offers messaging and communication features.

Shiftboard

Best for medium- to large-sized businesses and those in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and manufacturing industries.

TCP Humanity

Best for businesses of all sizes that are seeking an affordable scheduling solution.

Skedulo

Best for companies where employees are in non-traditional environments, such as remote workers and field workers.

Connecteam

Best for medium- to large-sized businesses that are looking for scheduling software that also offers project management features.

Ceridian Dayforce

Best for medium and large businesses in need of scheduling software with broader human capital management functions.

When I Work

Best for small businesses looking for a basic employee scheduling app that’s simple to use.