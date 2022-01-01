Best employee work schedule maker apps

The number of scheduling tools available may seem overwhelming at times, which can make choosing the right one a difficult task. Whether you’re a small business that’s been relying on Excel spreadsheets or a large company switching from your existing employee scheduling tool, learning what’s available can help you choose the right one for your business.

The best employee scheduling software for you will be one that helps you save time on schedule planning, streamline team communication, cut labor costs, and offers pricing that works with your budget.

Schedule Maker Apps

Workforce.com

Best for best for 20+ staff businesses looking to optimize their staffing levels and reduce labor costs with AI.

Sling

Best for businesses that need a simple solution that offers messaging and communication features.

Shiftboard

Best for medium- to large-sized businesses and those in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and manufacturing industries.

TCP Humanity

Best for businesses of all sizes that are seeking an affordable scheduling solution.

Skedulo

Best for companies where employees are in non-traditional environments, such as remote workers and field workers.

Connecteam

Best for medium- to large-sized businesses that are looking for scheduling software that also offers project management features.

Ceridian Dayforce

Best for medium and large businesses in need of scheduling software with broader human capital management functions.

When I Work

Best for small businesses looking for a basic employee scheduling app that’s simple to use.

What are employee scheduling apps, and what should they offer?

Employee scheduling apps are platforms that allow you to create employee schedules and track time and attendance, and they often connect to payroll tools to make payroll easier. A good employee scheduling app should help you save time on scheduling processes, reduce costs, and help make time and attendance easier for your employees.

An employee scheduling app should offer:

  • Time tracking:
    A time clock to allow employees to clock in and clock out easily. It also lets managers see live wage and hour data directly on schedules so there’s less variance between scheduled hours and actual hours and they can create better schedules with easily accessible data.
  • Shift scheduling:
    The ability for managers to schedule employee shifts using AI auto scheduling that includes an intuitive user interface with drag and drop functionality to make adjustments easy, resulting in fast, easy schedule creation.
  • Shift swapping:
    Functionality that allows team members to swap shifts with managerial approval as well as quickly offer open shifts to qualified, eligible employees.
  • Mobile app:
    An app compatible with Android and Apple iOS devices that allows employees to track time, request shift trades and time off, provide employee availability, and more.
  • Demand forecasting:
    Scheduling features that allow managers to predict demand and match their staffing levels accordingly.
  • Notifications and messaging:
    Communications tools that make life easier for team members by allowing them to connect through the app.
  • Live analytics:
    Real-time analytics that allow managers to view sales per labor hour, wages, breaks, staff count, attendance, and more throughout the day so they can adjust staffing levels accordingly.

Workforce.com

Best for best for 20+ staff businesses looking to optimize their staffing levels and reduce labor costs with AI.

Pros

  • Easy-to-use mobile app and online portal
  • Robust labor forecasting AI that uses things like sales, foot traffic, weather, economic trends, and seasonality to predict demand
  • View labor costs, work hours, time-off requests, shift swaps, and more in real-time
  • Industry-leading auto scheduling
  • Auto-generate and approve timesheets to send directly to your payroll system
  • Ability to build shift patterns and schedule templates
  • Unlimited team and location hierarchy levels
  • Alerts on overtime and missed breaks

Cons

  • Has advanced functionality for scheduling that is overkill for businesses with less than 20 staff
  • Isn't suitable for businesses with complex job tracking and invoicing requirements

Workforce.com was created as a solution for companies’ hourly employee scheduling, time and attendance, and labor compliance needs.

Who uses Workforce.com?

Workforce.com is used by businesses of all sizes and is popular in the hospitality, healthcare, tourism, entertainment, and retail industries. Customers include Domino’s, The Amenity Collectvie, the Lake Elsinore Storm, and Patient First.

What do you get?

The Business plan includes employee scheduling, time and attendance, labor forecasting, real-time staffing alerts, absence management, wage and hour compliance, staff communication tools, labor analytics, and payroll and HRIS integration. The Enterprise plan includes all Business plan features plus business intelligence and custom reporting, auto-scheduling, custom integrations, single sign-on capabilities, location and team hierarchy, and a dedicated account manager.

How much does it cost?

Workforce.com offers a Business-level plan for companies with 20–2,000 employees and an Enterprise-level plan for larger companies. Contact sales staff for a price quote, or start a free trial.

Workforce.com     |     User Reviews

Sling

Best for businesses that need a simple solution that offers messaging and communication features.

Pros

  • Managers and employees can organize their work on the platform
  • Easy-to-use system helps boost employee adoption
  • Can keep employees informed with news feed feature

Cons

  • Difficult to filter conversations
  • Request-time-off function isn’t in an obvious place
  • Mobile app can be glitchy and sometimes crashes during use

Sling was created to help companies with hourly shift employees with their scheduling, time tracking, and communication needs.

Who uses Sling?

Sling is often used by small and medium-sized businesses in the education, healthcare, restaurant, and retail industries. Customers include Vessel NOLA, Expeditors, and The Arches.

What do you get?

The Free plan includes shift scheduling and templates, shift offers and available shifts, time-off requests, long-term scheduling, news sharing, and announcements. The Premium plan includes all Free features plus shift swapping, schedule templates, unavailability, calendar synchronization, group and individual messaging, mobile time tracking, timesheets, early clock-in prevention, auto clock-out, labor cost management, budgeting, and more. The Business plan includes all Premium features plus auto assigning and tags, kiosk time tracking, attendance reports, late arrivals, holiday pay, PTO management, reporting, employee documents, and more.

How much does it cost?

Sling offers a Free plan, a Premium plan for $1.70 per user per month, and a Business plan for $3.40 per user per month.

Sling     |     User Reviews

Shiftboard

Best for medium- to large-sized businesses and those in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and manufacturing industries.

Pros

  • Ideal for creating schedules according to production line targets and handling manufacturing-specific scheduling scenarios like production line changes, worker shuffles, and job rotations
  • View options make it easy to see who is working
  • Helpful analytics and reporting functions
  • Mobile app is accessible and easy to use

Cons

  • No real-time updates; must refresh to see changes
  • Difficult end-user experience when requesting time off, and swapping shifts due to complex user interface
  • Can overwhelm casual users or those not in the manufacturing industry and not suitable for the hospitality or retail industries

Shiftboard was created to provide workforce scheduling software to product-centric and service-centric organizations that align with strategic business goals.

Who uses Shiftboard?

Shiftboard is used by many medium-sized and enterprise-level companies in the healthcare, non-profit, IT, transportation, and manufacturing industries. Customers include Medline, Shell, and Lush.

What do you get?

SchedulePro’s Enterprise and Enterprise Plus plans include scheduling workflows, shift pattern rotation, employee eligibility and availability, shift bidding and trade, on-call and overtime volunteers, email and in-app notifications, employee self-service, auto scheduling, demand-based scheduling, compliance, reporting, workforce management, and integrations. ScheduleFlex’s Business and Enterprise plans include scheduling and communication features like auto scheduling, automated notifications and reminders, shift trading, schedule preferences, time-off requests, advanced scheduling features, compliance, reporting, workforce management, and integrations.

How much does it cost?

Each of Shiftboard’s products offers two plans. SchedulePro offers an Enterprise plan and an Enterprise Plus plan, while ScheduleFlex offers a Business plan and an Enterprise plan. Contact Shiftboard’s sales team directly for pricing.

Shiftboard     |     SchedulePro User Reviews     &     ScheduleFlex User Reviews

TCP Humanity Scheduling

Best for businesses of all sizes that are seeking an affordable scheduling solution.

Pros

  • Auto scheduling and drag-and-drop scheduling features save time
  • Multiple views make seeing schedules easy
  • Reliable app with good customer service

Cons

  • Can be hard to find shift information on the mobile app
  • Additional user controls for managers creating schedules to reduce scheduling conflicts
  • Reports are basic and not ideal for in-depth analysis

TCP Humanity was created to streamline daily workforce management and employee scheduling while integrating with HCM and payroll platforms.

Who uses TCP Humanity?

TCP Humanity is used by companies of all sizes in the healthcare, retail, higher education, food and beverage, and health and wellness industries. Customers include Safeway, Dollywood, and Firebirds.

What do you get?

TCP Humanity’s Starter plan includes basic scheduling features for teams like scheduling and shift trades, availability and time-off requests, mobile app, and notifications. The Classic plan includes all features of the Starter plan plus auto-fill scheduling, real-time cost and labor budgeting, compliance, reporting and analytics, basic time clock, workforce management, payroll exports, and more. The Enterprise plan includes all Classic features plus demand-based scheduling, open API access, and HCM integration. All plans include 24-hour support.

How much does it cost?

TCP Humanity offers three plan tiers with custom pricing, including a Starter plan, Classic plan, and Enterprise plan. Contact TCP Humanity’s sales team directly for pricing.

TCP Humanity     |     User Reviews

Skedulo

Best for companies where employees are in non-traditional environments, such as remote workers and field workers.

Pros

  • Real-time updates to see what’s happening as it’s happening
  • Integration with other popular tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams
  • Quick to deploy and put to use
  • Field service features like route optimization and dispatching

Cons

  • Can take time to learn where to find specific functions
  • Platform can be slow at times
  • No built-in time clock/time tracking system, making scheduling one dimensional

Skedulo was created as a platform to boost efficiencies when managing a deskless, mobile workforce, including scheduling, managing field work, and more.

Who uses Skedulo?

Skedulo is used by many medium-sized businesses in the healthcare, health and wellness, real estate, and construction industries. Clients include Solace Pediatric Home Healthcare, American Red Cross, and ServiceMaster Clean.

What do you get?

The Schedulers plan includes appointment booking, assigning resources, dispatching work to resources, managing leave and unavailability, filtering job data through calendars and other views, tracking resource actions, and collaboration with field teams. The Mobile Workers plan includes the Skedulo mobile app, SMS and push notifications, the ability to create and schedule jobs from the mobile app, submitting availability and leave requests, mobile forms and data collection, and more.

How much does it cost?

Skedulo offers two with custom pricing, including a Schedulers plan and a Mobile Workers plan. The company also offers services for COVID testing and vaccine administration. Contact Skedulo’s sales team directly for pricing.

Skedulo     |     User Reviews

Connecteam

Best for medium- to large-sized businesses that are looking for scheduling software that also offers project management features.

Pros

  • Communications features let you see who has read your updates
  • Easy to track work being done at multiple site locations
  • Intuitive mobile-first design
  • Employee engagement and task management tools include surveys, quizzes, forms, and checklists

Cons

  • Administration functions are difficult to use on mobile devices
  • Some of the most helpful features are only available on upgraded plans
  • Photo uploads for work documentation can be slow

Connecteam was created as an all-in-one, easy-to-use scheduling app to manage non-desk employees and streamline communications, task management, and training.

Who uses Connecteam?

Connecteam is used by businesses of all sizes in the health and wellness, retail, consumer goods, and hospitality industries. Clients include Foot Locker, Soda Stream, and Mason Construction.

What do you get?

Connecteam’s Free plan includes full access to the platform’s most popular features, including the Operations, Communications, and HR & Skills hubs. The paid Basic, Advanced, and Expert plans include time clock, job scheduling, forms, and quick task features within the Operations hub, as well as Starter Plan access to the Communications and HR Skills hubs. Enterprise-level accounts include a personal account manager, private company branding, two-factor authentication, biometric lock, API access, and additional advanced features.

How much does it cost?

Connecteam offers a free Small Business plan for up to 10 users. Paid plans include Basic, Advanced, and Expert, with costs ranging from $29 per month to $99 per month for the first 30 users. Connecteam also offers custom Enterprise packages.

Connecteam     |     User Reviews

Ceridian Dayforce

Best for medium and large businesses in need of scheduling software with broader human capital management functions.

Pros

  • Mobile app lets employees request time off and set performance goals
  • Built-in features help employees manage their time and productivity, such as task management within the scheduling platform
  • Out-of-the-box reports are helpful
  • Easily integrates with other Ceridian products like payroll and HR modules

Cons

  • Mobile app is only available if companies opt to activate it
  • Platform sometimes has slow load times and responsiveness issues
  • User interface and user experience are outdated and intimidating, especially for smaller businesses

Ceridian Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform created as an all-in-one solution for HR, time tracking, workforce management, payroll needs, and more.

Who uses Ceridian Dayforce?

Ceridian Dayforce is frequently used by medium to large businesses in the retail, healthcare, non-profit, financial services, and hospitality industries. Customers include Organic Valley, El Pollo Loco, and Prince Resorts Hawaii.

What do you get?

Ceridian Dayforce’s HCM platform includes workforce management, HR tools and analytics, payroll services, employee benefits, talent intelligence for recruiting, engaging, and retaining top employees, and more. Dayforce also offers services like tax filing, education, implementation, configuration, and consulting. The platform’s workforce management features include location-based time tracking, strategic scheduling, absence management, and global compliance management.

How much does it cost?

Contact the Ceridian Dayforce sales team directly for pricing.

Ceridian Dayforce     |     User Reviews

When I Work

Best for small businesses looking for a basic employee scheduling app that’s simple to use.

Pros

  • Templates make it easy to save and publish schedules
  • User-friendly, intuitive dashboard
  • Employees can easily drop and accept shifts

Cons

  • Difficult to track employees’ paid breaks
  • Lacks features that would help managers monitor and ensure labor compliance
  • Labor forecasting feature is basic and only projects forward historical sales data
  • App can be glitchy at times, causing confusion

When I Work was created to help businesses schedule employee shifts, track time and attendance, and improve communication with hourly employees.

Who uses When I Work?

When I Work is used by many small and medium-sized businesses in the healthcare, consumer services, food and beverage, and retail industries. Clients include Walgreens, Culvers, and Ace Hardware.

What do you get?

When I Work’s Standard and Advanced plans both include unlimited users, up to three administrators, team messaging, availability and time off management, a workplace dashboard, document storage, notifications, multi-factor authentication, auto scheduling, a schedule builder, schedule templates, labor planning, multiple schedules or locations, basic scheduling rules, overtime visibility and management, shift swapping, shift bidding, and more. The Advanced plan also includes advanced scheduling rules, role permissions, custom reports, API key access, single sign-on, and more. Both the Standard and Advanced plan users can opt into additional time and attendance and on-demand pay features.

How much does it cost?

When I Work’s Standard plan ranges from $2.50 to $4 per user, and the Advanced plan ranges from $6 to $8 per user.

When I Work     |     User Reviews

Why you should use an employee work schedule app for your scheduling needs

If you’re using manual timesheets, spreadsheets, Google Calendar, or other basic tools for staff scheduling and shift management, you’re probably spending more time than necessary on it and potentially losing money.

Employee scheduling apps make the scheduling process quicker with schedule templates, help you fill open shifts quickly, and avoid scheduling conflicts, no shows, and more. Many include features like forecasting and budgeting that help save on labor costs.

Manual scheduling processes, like spreadsheets, leave a lot of room for errors and take longer to create. Mistakes in scheduling could mean that you end up with too many employees scheduled or not enough and having to make phone calls to fix staffing issues. Manual scheduling also opens up the possibility of timesheet errors that are costly to business owners.

Integrations to consider when searching for a scheduling solution

If you’re using a human capital management (HCM), human resources information system (HRIS), human resources management system (HRMS), or a separate payroll system, make sure the employee scheduling software you choose can integrate with them.

Robust integration features mean you can easily connect your scheduling software to popular HRIS and accounting tools like Gusto and QuickBooks. Integrations help reduce the amount of manual administrative work you need to do, like entering employee information. It also helps ensure your payroll and accounting are more accurate.

What makes Workforce.com best-in-class software for scheduling shifts

Workforce.com is a best-in-class, cloud-based workforce management tool that easily integrates with many other HR-related systems. It allows managers to save time they would typically spend creating employee schedules, collecting employee and shift data, and performing other administrative tasks.

Features like AI predictive analytics help managers determine future staffing needs based on historical trends to reduce labor spend and improve profitability. Managers can also compare scheduled wage costs against actual costs in real time to make adjustments, and apply up-to-date labor law templates to schedules to reduce the risk of labor and compliance violations. An intuitive mobile app lets users view their work schedules, request to swap shifts with a team member, ask for time off, clock in and out, and more, making their work life easier.

To learn more about how Workforce.com can help you make employee shift scheduling easier and help you save on costs while connecting to your other HR systems, book a call today.