Best Workforce Productivity Apps for Your Team

When it comes to keeping your team members on track throughout the workday, there are plenty of options available. From apps that help with time management, automation, project management, time tracking, and more, it’s easier than ever to streamline work.

The best workforce productivity apps for you and your employees are those that help you save time, communicate more easily, and offer the features most important to your team’s work. They should also work well with the tools you already use.

Productivity Apps

Trello

Best for teams of all sizes that need easy-to-use project management software.

Asana

Best for highly collaborative teams that need to be able to work together and communicate easily.

Evernote

Best for those who need a single space to keep track of their documents and tasks throughout the day.

Todoist

Best for those who need to access their task lists from wherever they are, whether on a mobile app or desktop computer.

Basecamp

Best for teams looking for a project management tool that allows for easy communication with clients.

Proofhub

Best for teams that need task management software with a focus on collaboration features.

Notion

Best for teams looking for an all-in-one solution for their project management, company wikis, documentation, and more.

ClickUp

Best for those who need a flexible project management platform that incorporates collaboration tools.

What should productivity apps offer?

There is a large variety of productivity software that fulfills different needs and can be categorized into different uses, from music platforms that aid focus to virtual co-working tools that help you stay motivated. This guide will focus mostly on tools for project and task management and touch on additional productivity tools later.

Productivity apps for project management and task management should:

  • Include ways to create workflows that help your team keep projects on track until completed.
  • Have real-time communication and notification functionality for in-person and remote teams.
  • Work with your operating system, whether you’re on Windows, Mac iOS, or Linux, or you use Android or Apple mobile devices.
  • Provide project management and productivity features like Kanban boards, checklists, Gantt charts, tracking tools, spreadsheets, Pomodoro timers, and note-taking.
  • Offer templates and customizable options to fit your needs, whether you’re a freelancer, entrepreneur, small business, or enterprise company.

For companies that have employees who work on an hourly basis or complete billed work for clients, it may also be important for productivity software to include a way to track time. Time tracking can help ensure clients are charged the correct billable hours for work being completed on their behalf. It can also help employees and businesses understand how long tasks take, so they can better determine how long projects will take to complete.

Trello

Trello     |     User Reviews

Best for teams of all sizes that need easy-to-use project management software.

Pros

  • Easy-to-use platform lets users get started quickly with intuitive features
  • Makes collaboration and communication between team members easy
  • Can integrate with other tools like Dropbox and Zoom

Cons

  • Limited file size uploads under the free and standard plans
  • Doesn’t offer time-tracking functionality to track the amount of time tasks take
  • Additional views, like calendar view, are only available as premium or enterprise features

Trello is a highly visual tool that allows users to create Kanban boards for projects where they can customize workflows, create and assign tasks on cards that include checklists and attachments, include due dates with notifications, and more.

Who uses Trello?

Trello is a tool that’s used by businesses of all sizes in many industries, though it’s most frequently used by those in the computer software, information technology, marketing, advertising, education management, and non-profit industries.

What do you get?

  • Free: Trello’s free version includes 10 boards per workspace, unlimited cards per board, unlimited Power-Ups per board (integrations), unlimited storage (10MB per file), unlimited activity log, assignees and due dates, 250 workspace command runs per month, custom backgrounds and stickers, iPhone and Android mobile apps, and two-factor authentication.
  • Standard: The standard plan includes everything in the free plan plus unlimited boards, advanced checklists, custom fields, unlimited storage (250MB per file), 1,000 workspace command runs per month, single-board guests, and saved searches.
  • Premium: Premium includes everything in the free and standard plans plus calendar, timeline, table, dashboard, and map views, table and calendar workspace views, unlimited workspace command runs, admin and security features, workspace-level templates, collections, observers, priority support, and simple data export.
  • Enterprise: Enterprise includes everything in the free, standard, and premium plans plus unlimited workspaces, organization-wide permissions, organization-visible boards, public board management, multi-board guests, attachment permissions, Power-Up (integration) administration, single sign-on, and user provisioning.

How much does it cost?

For individuals and small teams, Trello offers a free plan, a $5 per month standard plan, and a $10 per month premium plan. Enterprise-level plans start at $17.50 per month per user for 25 users and go down to $7.38 per month per user for 5,000 users, with custom plans available for more than 5,000 users.

Asana

Asana     |     User Reviews

Best for highly collaborative teams that need to be able to work together and communicate easily.

Pros

  • User-friendly tool for tracking and viewing project data and automating project management tasks
  • Offers time tracking through the use of integrated apps
  • Asana offers hundreds of tool integrations and API developer documentation for custom apps

Cons

  • Better training videos could help new users acclimate to using Asana
  • Can only assign tasks to a single person
  • Works best when teams or departments that are collaborating are all using it as their productivity app

Asana helps teams collaborate and manage projects with list, timeline, and calendar views that help them stay organized and on track. The platform makes it easy to see key information, like next steps and due dates, and track progress easily.

Who uses Asana?

Asana is used by many small and medium-sized businesses. It’s popular in the marketing, advertising, information technology, computer software, and non-profit industries.

What do you get?

  • Basic: Unlimited tasks, unlimited projects, unlimited messages, unlimited activity log, unlimited file storage (100MB per file), collaboration with up to 15 teammates, list view, board view, and calendar view for projects, assignee and due dates, project overview, project brief, iOS and Android mobile apps, time tracking with integrations, and hundreds of free integrations.
  • Premium: All features of the basic plan plus timeline, Workflow Builder, unlimited dashboards, reporting across unlimited projects, advanced search, custom fields, unlimited free guests, forms, rules, start dates and times, task templates, milestones, admin console, and private teams and projects.
  • Business: All features of the basic and premium plans plus portfolios, goals, workload, custom rules builder, forms branching and customization, approvals, proofing, lockable custom fields, and advanced integrations with Salesforce, Adobe Creative Cloud, Tableau, and Power BI.

How much does it cost?

Asana offers a free basic plan, a premium plan for $10.99 per user per month, and a business plan for $24.99 per user per month.

Evernote

Evernote     |     User Reviews

Best for those who need a single space to keep track of their documents and tasks throughout the day.

Pros

  • Makes it simple to share notes and documents with team members in multiple locations
  • Excellent search capabilities make finding information quick
  • Easy to use on mobile devices to take notes and track tasks

Cons

  • Pricing can be expensive as teams grow
  • Attachments can make the platform slow to respond
  • Few integrations are available for the app

Evernote is a powerful note-taking platform with features that help users stay organized, plan projects, track to-do lists, and more. It lets users easily search through their documents, including handwritten notes that are scanned in.

Who uses Evernote?

Companies of all sizes use Evernote. It is frequently used in the marketing, advertising, higher education, broadcast media, and information technology industries.

What do you get?

  • Free: Take notes, sync up to two devices, 60MB in monthly uploads, 25MB maximum note size, standard dashboard and three widgets, in-note tasks, search and tags, clip web pages, and attach PDFs, receipts, files, photos, images, and documents.
  • Personal: Everything in the free plan plus sync unlimited devices, 10GB in monthly uploads, 200MB maximum note size, customizable dashboard and access to extra widgets, connect to one Google Calendar, add due dates, reminders, and notifications for tasks, manage tasks in one place, offline access, search text within images, documents, and PDFs, create custom templates, markup images, and PDFs.
  • Professional: Everything in the personal plan plus 20GB in monthly uploads, access to all widgets, connect to two Google calendars, create, manage, and assign tasks to others, track the progress of tasks assigned to others, Boolean search, geographic search, export notebooks as PDFs, and integration with Slack, Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, and more.
  • Evernote Teams: Everything in the professional plan plus create and edit recurring tasks, unlimited Spaces (workspaces) to share information, centralized account administration, team onboarding program, note activity history, 20GB per month plus an extra 2GB per user, and a dedicated success manager for teams with 25 or more users. Additionally, all team members get a complimentary personal plan.

How much does it cost?

Evernote offers a free plan, a personal plan for $5.83 per month, a professional plan for $8.33 per month, and Evernote Teams for $14.99 per month per user.

Todoist

Todoist     |     User Reviews

Best for those who need to access their task lists from wherever they are, whether on a mobile app or desktop computer.

Pros

  • The Todoist app is available on macOS, Windows, Linux, iPhone, iPad, and Android, plus Apple and Wear OS wearable devices
  • Browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari are available, as well as extensions for Gmail and Outlook
  • Syncs in real time to make it easy to switch from one device to another throughout the workday

Cons

  • No calendar view available that would help users view tasks and priorities by date
  • The simplicity of Todoist can mean it lacks functions that other productivity apps offer
  • No ability to create a view for teams to share — each view is tied to the individual user

Todoist is a task management app that allows you to track your to-do list, add recurring tasks and due dates, prioritize tasks, delegate tasks to others, and view tasks on Kanban boards, in a list format, and more.

Who uses Todoist?

Todoist is used by many small and medium-sized businesses. It’s popular in the information technology, computer software, marketing, advertising, and non-profit industries. It’s used by companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Netflix.

What do you get?

  • Free: Five active projects, five collaborators per project, 5MB file uploads, three filters, one-week activity history, due dates and reminders, priorities, comments, integrations, completed tasks archive, add tasks via email, calendar sync, templates, and productivity trends.
  • Pro: Everything in the free plan plus 300 active projects, 25 collaborators per project, 100MB file uploads, 150 filters, reminders, unlimited activity history, themes, and auto backups.
  • Business: Everything in the pro plan plus 500 active projects per member, 50 collaborators per project, a team inbox, team billing, and admin and member roles.

How much does it cost?

Todoist offers a free plan, a pro plan for $4 per month, and a business plan for $6 per month per user.

Basecamp

Basecamp     |     User Reviews

Best for teams seeking a project management platform that allows for easy communication with clients.

Pros

  • Easy-to-use platform allows new users to acclimate to it quickly
  • Promotes good communication among collaborators and clients
  • Simple pricing makes it easy for growing companies to use since there is no per-user cost

Cons

  • Lacks the features frequently used in project management, such as Gantt views and time tracking
  • No way to assign priority levels to tasks, and the order of tasks defaults to the chronological date
  • Few options for customizations on the platform

Basecamp is a project management tool created for remote workers to help them get more work done. It streamlines projects, documents, and related communications by bringing them into one organized place, so everyone knows where to find what they need.

Who uses Basecamp?

Basecamp is widely used among medium-sized businesses and enterprise-level companies. It’s popular in the marketing, advertising, information technology, non-profit, computer software, and higher education industries.

What do you get?

  • Personal: Manage three projects, up to 20 users, and 1GB of storage space.
  • Business: Manage unlimited projects, unlimited users, 500GB of storage space, unlimited clients, advanced client access, project templates, and priority support.
  • Both: Projects within Basecamp include a message board, to-do lists, assignable tasks with due dates, shared schedules, attaching documents and files, group chat, and automatic check-ins. Basecamp is available on iOS and Android devices, macOS, and PC and offers integrations.

How much does it cost?

Basecamp offers a personal plan that’s free and a business plan that is a flat rate of $99 per month with no per-user fees. A 30-day free trial is available for the business plan with no credit card required, and discounts are available for non-profits with free accounts for teachers, and students.

ProofHub

ProofHub     |     User Reviews

Best for teams that need task management software with a focus on collaboration features.

Pros

  • Can see many functions on the screen at once, such as tasks, agenda, project list, and more
  • Kanban boards allow you to make tasks visible to internal teams or clients only on the same board
  • Easily allows you to collaborate with all project team members in the same space, including employees and clients

Cons

  • Not many options for more advanced project reporting functionality
  • Learning curve for the platform can be overwhelming for new users
  • Limited number of integrations available

ProofHub was created to help project managers organize, plan, and collaborate with co-workers and clients on their projects, so they can deliver them on time. Communication features help cut down on emails and keep project discussions in one place.

Who uses ProofHub?

ProofHub is used by many small and medium-sized businesses and is widely used in the computer software, marketing, advertising, information technology, education management, and non-profit industries.

What do you get?

  • Essential: Up to 40 projects, unlimited users, 15GB of storage, tasks, boards, Gantt, time tracking, project templates, discussions, calendar, forms, email-in, stickies, notes, announcements, files and documents, proofing and file approval, file versioning, private items, chat, multilingual, integrations, and custom fields, and available on iOS and Android devices.
  • Ultimate Control: Everything in the essential plan plus unlimited projects, 100GB of storage, workflows, custom roles, managing trash, priority support, white labeling, IP restrictions, reports, detailed activity logs, project manager, and API access.

How much does it cost?

ProofHub’s essential plan costs $45 per month, and its ultimate control plan costs $89 per month. Both plans include unlimited users with no per-user fees.

Notion

Notion     |     User Reviews

Best for teams looking for an all-in-one solution for their project management, company wikis, documentation, and more.

Pros

  • Can serve many different needs, from project management to company knowledge bases to onboarding processes
  • Helps users cut back on the number of productivity tools in use
  • Offers a large library of templates, guides, and tutorials

Cons

  • It can take time to learn to use some of the features available, such as code blocks and databases
  • The flexibility offered by the tool means it can take a lot of time to figure out how to best build it out to suit your needs
  • No ability to set up recurring tasks

Notion was created to provide a flexible workspace for individuals and teams that allows them to customize it for their project management needs. Users can easily create internal company wikis, project roadmaps, to-do lists, content calendars, and more.

Who uses Notion?

Notion is used by many small and medium-sized businesses. It’s widely used in the computer software, information technology, marketing, advertising, financial services, and higher education industries.

What do you get?

  • Personal: Unlimited pages and blocks, share with up to five guests, sync across devices, and API integrations. Available on iOS and Android mobile devices. Features include real-time collaboration, link sharing, web, desktop, and mobile apps, over 40 block content types, over 50 starter templates, wikis, docs, and notes, databases with rich property types, table, list, calendar, Kanban board, gallery, and timeline views, one synced database, bulk export, and link previews.
  • Personal Pro: Everything in the personal plan plus unlimited file uploads, unlimited guests, priority support, and 30-day version history.
  • Team: Everything in the personal pro plan plus unlimited team members, collaborative workspace, permission groups, sharing permissions, advanced permissions, and admin tools.
  • Enterprise: Everything in the team plan plus single sign-on, user provisioning, audit log, advanced security and controls, unlimited version history, bulk PDF export, dedicated success manager for accounts with over 100 seats, early access to new features, and a custom contract and invoicing.

How much does it cost?

Notion’s personal plan is free, and its personal pro plan is $4 per month. Notion’s team plan is $8 per month per user, and custom-priced enterprise plans are available as well.

ClickUp

ClickUp     |     User Reviews

Best for those who need a flexible project management platform that incorporates collaboration tools.

Pros

  • The free version includes many of the platform’s most useful features
  • It’s easy to customize views and tasks to suit your needs
  • Can view which tasks are high or low priority, making it easier to focus on the most important tasks

Cons

  • The mobile apps don’t include all the same features as the web app, making it more difficult for off-site workers to use
  • No ability to create company-wide schedules
  • Personal views are only available for enterprise users, and lower-level users all see the same view

ClickUp helps users with their project management needs, such as planning and tracking tasks, while providing communication tools that help teams collaborate easily. It also lets teams set goals and track progress on them in real time.

Who uses ClickUp?

ClickUp is used by many small and medium-sized companies. It is a popular tool in the marketing, advertising, computer software, information technology, management consulting, and design industries.

What do you get?

  • Free Forever: Unlimited tasks, 100MB of storage, unlimited free plan members, two-factor authentication, collaborative docs, whiteboards, real-time chat, email in ClickUp, Kanban boards, sprint management, native time tracking, in-app video recording, and 24/7 support.
  • Unlimited: Everything in the free forever plan plus unlimited storage, unlimited integrations, unlimited dashboards, guests with permissions, unlimited Gantt charts, unlimited custom fields, teams/user groups, goals and portfolios, form view, resource management, and agile reporting.
  • Business: Everything in the unlimited plan plus Google single sign-on, unlimited teams, custom exporting, advanced public sharing, advanced automations, advanced dashboard features, advanced time tracking, granular time estimates, workload management, timelines and mind maps, and goal finders.
  • Business Plus: Everything in the business plan plus team sharing, subtasks in multiple lists, custom role creation, custom permissions, custom capacity in workload, increased automations and API, admin training webinar, and priority support.
  • Enterprise: Everything in the business plus plan plus white labeling, advanced permissions, enterprise API, unlimited custom roles, default personal views, MSA and HIPAA compliance available, single sign-on, live onboarding training, dedicated success manager, and access to managed services.

How much does it cost?

ClickUp offers a free plan, an unlimited plan for $5 per month per user, a business plan for $12 per month per user, a business plus plan for $19 per month per user, and custom-priced enterprise plans.

A poor foundation limits productivity

Before you make a final decision on a flashy new productivity tool for your staff, consider this: enhancing productivity is only the second step on a journey to a healthier workforce. Powerful productivity apps like Asana and Notion are great at taking your team to the next level - but your team needs to be in the right position to make that jump in the first place.

If your organization doesn’t first get the fundamentals correct for efficient hourly work, staff productivity will never improve, no matter how many different Evernotes you try. Frustrated staff members bogged down by the everyday requirements of their employment are almost never prepared to improve their productivity.

If any of the following scenarios sound familiar, a productivity app might not be the most immediate answer to your problems:

  • Employees are confused about when, for hour long, and with who they are working.
  • Employees consistently forget to clock in and clock out of work, resulting in unreliable timesheets and inaccurate payroll.
  • Managers struggle to fill last minute call-outs and no-shows.
  • Changes to the schedule are communicated slowly across the organization.
  • Employees are clocking in before getting to work, resulting in wasted labor spend.
  • Staff have no simple way of requesting coverage when they can’t make it to a shift.

At the core of every business are two functions: scheduling and time tracking. All of the pains outlined above become non-issues upon proper implementation of these two critical functions. Once you make scheduling and time tracking as seamless and painless as possible for employees, only then can you focus on productivity measures.

Productivity begins with a workforce management system

Getting the fundamentals right causes a positive ripple effect across your business. When employees can check schedules, review daily timesheets, and swap shifts all right from their phones, they are in a better position to take their work to the next level.

Workforce management software like Workforce.com unlocks this potential. Efficient scheduling and timekeeping software engages your workforce, keeping them happy and motivated to embrace new productivity apps. But more than this, effective workforce management software fades into the background, going unnoticed and keeping work humming along. It’s this kind of subtle effect that creates an engaged and more productive employee base.

So, what are the next steps?

It’s time to review how you go about scheduling and tracking employee time. Once you identify the pain points in your workforce management, discover ways to eliminate them and boost employee engagement. Check out our webinar on how to go about doing this below:

Webinar: How to Drive Employee Engagement ➜

Once you have found the right workforce management software, start shopping around for the perfect workforce productivity app that will launch your business into star status.

To learn more about how Workforce.com can help your team be more productive, book a call today.