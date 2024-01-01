#1 – Workforce.com

Best at scheduling, engaging staff, and forecasting demand for large, shift-based businesses.

Workforce.com’s bread and butter is employee scheduling and time tracking, but it also offers a full suite of HCM features like payroll, performance management, HRIS, and more



But what really makes Workforce.com stand out is that it’s the only HCM designed explicitly for hourly, shift-based businesses – this is why it specializes in scheduling and attendance. It has all the tools you need for HR administration and payroll on the back end, while also offering a gamut of real-time, AI-driven solutions for frontline operations.



Typically serving medium to large hospitality, retail, and restaurant businesses, Workforce.com’s products are designed with a mobile-first approach to cater to the fast-paced, agile environment faced by many shift workers.





Key features

AI demand forecasting: Workforce.com’s scheduling software is robust thanks to its capability to forecast labor and schedule based on demand. The system takes into account crucial and relevant factors that can affect demand, such as revenue, seasonal trends, booked appointments, and weather, and translates that insight into schedules—ensuring that you don’t get over or understaffed.

Scheduling validations: Workforce.com’s scheduling is set up to ensure you set create the perfect shifts every time by flagging potential issues before you publish. Managers are notified if a shift is at risk for potential labor law violations or if an employee on PTO is accidentally assigned a shift. It can also account for certifications to prevent unqualified employees from working specific shifts.

Complete visibility with time and attendance: Time and attendance is synced with scheduling; this means that data flows seamlessly between those two modules, providing insight into wage and hour variances. In any case of no-shows, you can quickly fill in the gaps and offer vacant shifts to other qualified and available staff.

Mobile self-service: Workforce.com’s employee app offloads simple admin work to employees, freeing up managerial time and engaging staff in a healthy way. Things like timesheet reviews, shift swaps, onboarding, and task checklists can all be completed over the app. Moreover, staff can update personal details and bank information without needing to go through a bloated HR workflow.

Skills management: With the skills management feature, you can build a skills library and assess employee competency via a skills matrix. Over time, you can track employee development in these skills and create action plans to train and cross-train staff in certain areas.

Real-time insights: Leading Indicators™ map labor costs to sales in real-time, enabling frontline managers to stay on top of SPLH and receive alerts on potential overtime.

Fast & accurate payroll processing: Managers can auto-approve timesheets based on conditions like time punch variances and overtime alerts. All issues are flagged so managers can easily correct them, ensuring timesheets are error-free before payroll. Because Workforce.com is proactive in ironing out wage and hour issues beforehand, payroll takes far less time than usual.

Attendance point system: Workforce.com is the only HCM that allows you to auto-assign points to employees whenever they are late or absent for a shift. Track the accumulation of these points and take corrective action according to company policy.

How much does it cost?

Well, it all depends on the plan you select and what issues you are looking to solve. Contact Workforce.com directly for more information on the pricing of its three suites: Operations, HR, and Payroll.





