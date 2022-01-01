HR software options & what they offer

Human resources software platforms are all somewhat similar, but there can be key differences between them.

Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS)

Human resources information systems include core HR functions such as recruiting, attendance tracking, training and development, benefits administration, and payroll administration. They also usually include a self-service portal where employees can submit paperwork such as W-4s, request time off, make benefits elections, and view pay stubs.

Human resources management system (HRMS)

Human resources management systems include many of the same core HR functions as HRIS platforms, plus additional ones, like time tracking, onboarding processes, and employee performance management. Mid-size and larger companies often rely on performance management software to conduct performance reviews and measure employee productivity and work quality over time.

Human capital management (HCM)

Human capital management platforms often include the same features offered by HRIS and HRMS platforms and go further in trying to address the needs of the entire employee lifecycle as well as business planning. Additional HCM functions include analytics for productivity and HR, salary and succession planning, and workforce modeling. Workforce modeling allows companies to plan out their future hiring based on demand, productivity, and attrition.