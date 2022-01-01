Best HRIS Software Platforms for Your Organization

There are many factors that go into selecting the right human resources software for a business, from what industry you’re in to the size of your organization. Finding the right HRIS platform for your company simplifies the management of employee data, improves employee experience, and maximizes managerial efficiency.

HR software options & what they offer

Human resources software platforms are all somewhat similar, but there can be key differences between them.

Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS)

Human resources information systems include core HR functions such as recruiting, attendance tracking, training and development, benefits administration, and payroll administration. They also usually include a self-service portal where employees can submit paperwork such as W-4s, request time off, make benefits elections, and view pay stubs.

Human resources management system (HRMS)

Human resources management systems include many of the same core HR functions as HRIS platforms, plus additional ones, like time tracking, onboarding processes, and employee performance management. Mid-size and larger companies often rely on performance management software to conduct performance reviews and measure employee productivity and work quality over time.

Human capital management (HCM)

Human capital management platforms often include the same features offered by HRIS and HRMS platforms and go further in trying to address the needs of the entire employee lifecycle as well as business planning. Additional HCM functions include analytics for productivity and HR, salary and succession planning, and workforce modeling. Workforce modeling allows companies to plan out their future hiring based on demand, productivity, and attrition.

HRIS Platforms

Workday

Highly rated for enterprise payroll capabilities, employee performance management, and quality of support

Pros

  • Talent management program is bolstered by machine learning to help plan for future hiring
  • Ability to customize modules to fit your business’s specific needs
  • Workday mobile app lets employees request time off, submit expenses, view the company directory, take learning courses, and more
  • High quality integrations with third party scheduling and time tracking systems
  • Employee engagement features allow employees to seek out mentors, guidance, and feedback to develop skills

Cons

  • Users say the platform interface is inconsistent when moving from one module to another
  • Time-consuming manual data migration may be required if current tools aren’t compatible
  • Implementation can take six to 12 months
  • Not ideal for small teams

The cloud-based Workday HCM platform was created to offer HR professionals a single source for employee data where they can perform all their key tasks. Functionality like the platform‘s org studio interface helps finance teams, managers, and executives improve business processes. Large companies with over 1,000 staff should use Workday paired with a workforce management platform for best results.

Who uses Workday?

Large enterprise-level companies like Wegmans, General Electric, Comcast, and Dell use Workday. It’s a popular platform in the IT industry, software industry, financial services, and hospital and healthcare industries.

What do you get?

Workday HCM is a powerful platform that provides human resources management, organization management, reporting and analytics, benefits administration, talent optimization, employee and manager self-service, and more. It was created to work with additional Workday products such as Workday Payroll and Workday Recruiting.

How much does it cost?

Workday is quote based, meaning you’ll need to contact them directly to figure out pricing.

Gusto

Highly rated for small-business payroll, ease of use, quality of support, and user web portal

Pros

  • HR departments enjoy the ease of use of the platform‘s payroll features, such as direct deposit capabilities
  • Flexible offerings allow companies to choose additional services as needed, such as 401(k) plans and 529 plans
  • Makes hiring processes easy, from posting new positions to your job board to making job offers to onboarding
  • Ideal offering for small businesses

Cons

  • Benefits administration can be difficult and unreliable, specifically for insurance
  • Support can be slow, including when users need quick responses for time-sensitive issues such as filing taxes
  • Not ideal for fast-growing businesses that operate in multiple states or countries

Gusto is a cloud-based platform that offers payroll services, manages employee information and HR data, and helps companies with talent management, benefits management, and more. The platform is modern and offers affordable options for new businesses.

Who uses Gusto?

Gusto is used by many small and medium-sized businesses like Citizen Pilates, Kids Atelier, Tinpot Creamery, Cortex Health, and soona. Gusto is popular with SaaS companies, marketing and advertising agencies, accounting firms, and non-profit organizations.

What do you get?

Gusto‘s Core package includes full-service payroll, employee profiles and self-service, health insurance administration, employee benefits, and integrations for accounting and time tracking. The Complete package includes all services in Core as well as hiring and onboarding tools, project tracking, workforce cost reports, team management tools, performance reviews, and more.

How much does it cost?

Gusto’s Complete package starts at $39/month plus $12/month per user. The lower-tier Core package with basic HR functions is $39/month and $6/month per user, and the higher-tier Concierge package is $149/month plus $12/month per user. For businesses in need of premium tools and support, contact Gusto’s sales team for details about a customized Select package.

Oracle

Highly rated for employee engagement and ability to integrate with other software systems

Pros

  • User experience is consistent across devices, and the platform is accessible via mobile app
  • Integrates with other popular systems like Microsoft Teams and workforce management platforms
  • Users like employee engagement features and recruitment features, which allow for easy communication with applicants
  • User-friendly expense management

Cons

  • Updates to the platform can be slow to install
  • At times, the software itself can be slow, and users report that it occasionally freezes or features become temporarily unavailable
  • Dated legacy system status leads to issues with ease of use

Oracle’s HCM Cloud products aim to provide everything a company needs to complete their HR tasks from the time someone applies to the company to when they’re offboarding and ready to leave. It gives users a single source of truth for their HR data and can help businesses with other needs such as payroll and learning management.

Who uses Oracle?

Large companies such as Hormel Foods, Emblem Health, Hitachi, Baylor University, and Securitas use Oracle‘s HCM Cloud platform. It’s popular in the education, entertainment, financial services, and healthcare industries.

What do you get?

Services available on Oracle’s HCM Cloud platform include core HR modules, learning, talent management, analytics, workforce management, recruiting, and payroll. It also includes the Oracle ME platform that streamlines communications between employees and management and provides ways for them to connect.

How much does it cost?

Oracle is quote based, meaning you’ll need to contact them directly to figure out pricing.

UKG Pro (UltiPro)

Highly rated for employee performance measurement and payroll automation

Pros

  • Can choose all-in-one UKG Pro Suite or single services such as human resources, payroll, and talent
  • HR teams appreciate the platform’s ease of use, how tools are organized, and more efficient workflows
  • Mobile app allows managers and employees to stay connected at the office or in the field
  • Reporting and analytics features allow users to see detailed data on pay, PTO balances, benefits enrollment, and more

Cons

  • Outdated user interface compared to other options on the market, leading to slow user adoption and navigation issues
  • Limited labor forecasting and scheduling functionality for enterprise-level organizations
  • Implementation of the platform and configuration setup can take a long time
  • Issues with geofencing accuracy in the time and attendance module
  • There may be a learning curve for smaller HR teams that aren’t familiar with the platform

UKG Pro Suite is a cloud-based platform that combines core HR tools with a robust payroll system and workforce management capabilities. It can help streamline the recruitment process and serve team members from the time they enter the applicant tracking system to when they retire. Organizations with over 200 staff should pair UKG’s payroll and HR with a more specialized workforce management system for best results.

Who uses UKG Pro?

UKG Pro is is popular in the hospital and healthcare industry, non-profit organizations, financial services, and insurance companies.

What do you get?

By selecting UKG Pro Suite, you’re provided access to tools for human resources, payroll, talent management, workforce management, HR service delivery, compliance, and reporting and analytics.

How much does it cost?

UKG is quote based, meaning you’ll need to contact them directly to figure out pricing.

Paycom

Highly rated for payroll features like direct deposit, check and W-2 printing, and the delivery of checks and W-2s.

Pros

  • All tools are in one platform that’s accessible on a desktop or a mobile device
  • Employee data is carried over throughout the platform, so it only needs to be entered once
  • Offers Enhanced Background Checks and E-Verify to screen job candidates and new hires
  • Very integration-friendly, partnering with a variety of other software systems
  • Users like it’s direct deposit and other payroll features

Cons

  • Implementation and transferring data to the system can be time consuming
  • Customer support is inconsistent at times
  • Loading times in the platform can be slow

Paycom offers a single platform for HR tools, employee management, and payroll services. The cloud-based software lets employees manage their own data on the app and allows HR teams to focus more on strategic decision making and spend less time entering information on behalf of employees.

Who uses Paycom?

Businesses of all sizes use Paycom, though it‘s more popular with mid-size businesses and large companies than with small businesses. It‘s popular among non-profit organizations, the hospital and healthcare industry, the IT industry, as well as financial services.

What do you get?

Paycom offers HR and payroll solutions, including time management, time-off requests, expense reimbursement, employee documents, and benefits. The platform provides users with a seamless experience where they can move from one module to the next and only have to input information one time.

How much does it cost?

Paycom is quote based, meaning you’ll need to contact them directly to figure out pricing.

Ceridian Dayforce

Highly rated for performance management, like company goals and OKRs, and employee feedback

Pros

  • Employees and managers can access Dayforce while on the go with the mobile app, including requesting time off and setting performance goals
  • User-friendly interface makes the platform easy to use for employees
  • Includes features that help employees manage their time and productivity
  • Provides a single source of truth for employee information, so any information needed is at your fingertips
  • Users give its performance management features, like company goals and OKR features, high ratings

Cons

  • Mobile app is only available to employees or customers who’ve opted to activate the mobile option
  • Software occasionally has issues with responsiveness and load times
  • Implementation can be complicated and time consuming to complete
  • Workflows can be tricky to set up and sometimes require customization

Ceridian Dayforce product is a cloud-based HCM platform that offers an all-in-one solution for HR, payroll services, benefits, workforce management, and more. The platform aims to make life simpler for HR departments by ensuring compliance and regulations are followed globally to minimize the risk of non-compliance. It also uses analytics to help teams plan for the future and stay ahead of hiring decisions.

Who uses Dayforce?

Dayforce is popular with large companies with over 1,000 staff in highly-regulated industries such as hospitals, healthcare, and financial services, as well as among non-profit organizations.

What do you get?

The Dayforce platform includes payroll services, workforce management, employee benefits, HR tools and analytics, talent intelligence to recruit, engage, and keep top employees, and more. Additionally, Dayforce offers services like tax filing, education, implementation, configuration, and consulting.

How much does it cost?

Dayforce is quote based, meaning you’ll need to contact Ceridian directly to figure out pricing.

BambooHR

Highly rated for ease of use, attractive interface, recruiting and applicant tracking features, and payroll features.

Pros

  • BambooHR’s platform is available on desktop and mobile app and is known for its ease of use
  • Created with small and mid-size businesses in mind with flexible packages and add-on services
  • Onboarding features help employees get up to speed on the company quickly
  • Automation helps HR teams stay on top of tasks in a timely way

Cons

  • Time tracking features on the platform could be easier for employees to use, and it doesn’t factor in regulations based on jurisdiction
  • Missing key features for certain jurisdictions, like Canadian human rights requirements
  • Many features are one-size-fits-all and are not customizable

BambooHR markets itself as an HRIS platform for small and mid-size businesses that have outgrown using spreadsheets for their HR functions. It aims to help make tasks easier for HR teams so they have more time for work that matters and can spend less time on tedious manual tasks.

Who uses BambooHR?

BambooHR’s users include Fitbit, Wistia, Squarespace, Vimeo, ZipRecruiter, Canva, and Fab. Many customers are small to mid-size businesses in the computer software industry, IT industry, marketing and advertising, as well as non-profit organizations.

What do you get?

BambooHR‘s Essentials package includes employee records, benefit tracking, standard reporting, document storage, standard workflows and approvals, time-off management, an employee directory and org chart, company calendar, mobile app, and more. The Advantage package includes additional features such as hiring and onboarding features, advanced reporting, tailored workflows and approvals, and data integrations. Add-on features are available for payroll services, time tracking, and performance management.

How much does it cost?

BambooHR offers two plan levels, Essentials and Advantage, as well as add-on services. Contact BambooHR’s sales team for a price quote.

ADP Workforce Now

Highly rated for performance management like one-on-one meetings, tax management, and payroll direct deposit

Pros

  • ADP Workforce Now has a top-rated mobile app in addition to the standard desktop platform
  • Robust product offers everything most companies need in an HRIS platform
  • Securely integrates with many third-party solutions and tools
  • Makes one-on-one meetings and performance management easy

Cons

  • Customer service can be slow, and representatives sometimes suggest solutions that customers have already tried
  • Can be too much software for smaller companies with features that aren‘t useful
  • Platform is occasionally glitchy after system upgrades are made

ADP Workforce Now is an all-in-one cloud-based HRIS platform that offers HR management and payroll services, as well as benefits, talent management, and time and attendance. The platform aims to engage employees, make managing people easy, and provide analytics that help business leaders make better decisions. You should use ADP Workforce Now for payroll and HRIS reporting while integrating it with a specialized workforce management solution for best results.

Who uses ADP Workforce Now?

ADP Workforce Now is popular with mid-sized companies with over 200 staff. Many of its clients are in the hospital and healthcare industry, IT and computer software industries, the retail industry, as well as non-profit organizations.

What do you get?

The ADP Workforce Now platform includes a comprehensive suite of HR tools with payroll, time and attendance, talent, recruiting, workforce management, and benefits features. It also offers reporting and insights and analytics, as well as machine learning and AI features that can help make HR decision making easier.

How much does it cost?

ADP Workforce Now offers a variety of packages, including options for businesses with fewer than 49 employees and options for businesses with 50 to 999 employees. Contact ADP directly for specific pricing and promotions.

Zenefits

Highly rated for benefits administration features like health insurance and organization management.

Pros

  • Managers and employees like the platform’s ease of use and the attractive, modern user interface
  • The platform makes benefits administration easy and helps companies find benefits packages their employees will like
  • Compliance features help HR teams stay on top of important deadlines
  • Offers both a desktop application and a mobile app to make managing tasks like PTO requests easy for employees

Cons

  • Not ideal for fast-growing businesses or large companies
  • Customer service is administered through email and can be slow, even when an issue is urgent
  • Integration options could be improved, and if a product doesn’t integrate, it can make implementation more time consuming

Zenefits is a cloud-based HRIS platform with options for HR tools, payroll tools, and benefits administration, depending on the package and features selected. It was created to help simplify HR processes, reduce the amount of paperwork HR teams need to keep track of, and be easy for managers and employees to use, from the time they receive an offer to when they’re exiting the company.

Who uses Zenefits?

Zenefits’ clientele includes many small and mid-size businesses like YLabs, Squirrels LLC, Alaska Luxury Tours, Brad’s Deals, Caribou, Boomtown, and Blenders Eyewear. It’s popular in industries such as computer software, IT, marketing and advertising, and with non-profit organizations.

What do you get?

Zenefits HR solutions includes HR administration, onboarding, compensation, performance management, time and scheduling, and people enablement. The platform’s payroll offerings include payroll administration, reporting, taxes and filing, and Zenefits also offers benefits administration services.

How much does it cost?

The Zenefits Essentials plan starts at $8/month per employee, the Growth plan starts at $14/month per employee, and the Zen plan starts at $21/month per employee. Optional add-ons include benefits administration, payroll, and advisory services.

Paycor

Highly rated for payroll functionality, check and W-2 printing, and payroll entry

Pros

  • A focus on the needs of managers and business leaders helps users keep the big picture in mind and reduces tedious tasks
  • Provides a single source of truth for employee data, which is used throughout the platform, so it only needs to be entered once
  • Compliance features help users stay up-to-date on local, state, and federal laws
  • Users enjoy the platform‘s clean, easy-to-use interface
  • Users enjoy its payroll functionalities, like direct deposit

Cons

  • Some of the integrations don‘t connect to Paycor easily and are difficult to use
  • Customer service response times can be slow
  • Customization of some features, such as performance management, can be difficult

Paycor‘s cloud-based HCM platform provides companies with the HR tools they need to operate their business and manage their workforce, from recruiting to payroll to professional development. The company’s focus is on making sure that business leaders have the HR data they need to be able to make decisions on behalf of the company that save time and help reach key business objectives.

Who uses Paycor?

Paycor’s platform is used by the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Plains, Dolphin Hotel Management, SimpleNexus, OrthoArizona, Senior Resources of West Michigan, and Chive Media Group. It’s a popular platform among small and mid-size businesses and is widely used by computer software companies, the hospital and healthcare industry, non-profit organizations, and retail companies.

What do you get?

Paycor’s available features include HR and payroll services, HR analytics, and talent management tools for recruiting, onboarding, and talent development. It also offers workforce management features like time and attendance as well as employee engagement tools and benefits administration.

How much does it cost?

Paycor is quote based, meaning you’ll need to contact them directly to figure out pricing.

Rippling

Highly rated for policy management, benefits administration, IT cloud, and ease of use

Pros

  • Easily provides employees with access to third-party apps like Slack, Microsoft Office 365, and Zoom
  • Integrations help minimize the need to remember additional tool names and login credentials
  • Robust IT cloud connects employees with applications securely and easily
  • Users enjoy the clean, easy-to-navigate interface and say that it’s intuitive

Cons

  • Payroll is due two business days before being paid, limiting the last minute flexibility of payroll submission, particularly around holidays
  • Users would like to see more customization options, such as opening to a preferred module instead of the company directory
  • Customer service can be slow to respond and sometimes offers advice that doesn’t follow jurisdictional regulations

Rippling’s cloud-based platform offers both HR tools and services as well as IT products. Its HR tools include payroll, time and attendance, talent management, and more, while its IT offerings include app management and device management. Ripping’s IT services make it easy for companies to onboard employees and provide them with all the tools they need to do their jobs, as well as to secure and manage employee computers and devices.

Who uses Rippling?

The Rippling platform is used by customers like Beam Dental, M9 Solutions, Trash Butler, Compass Coffee, Open Door Legal, and Millennial Restaurant Group. It’s most popular among small to mid-size businesses and is used by companies in the computer software, financial services, marketing, and advertising industries.

What do you get?

Rippling‘s products start with Rippling Unity, which offers onboarding and offboarding automation, a workforce directory, document and e-signature management, and the Rippling mobile app. Its HR cloud services include payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, applicant tracking, and more, while its IT cloud services include app management, device management, and inventory management.

How much does it cost?

Rippling pricing starts at $8/month per user for the basic Unity platform. Add-on products like payroll and benefits administration incur an additional cost.

SAP SuccessFactors

Highly rated for employee lifecycle management, compliance, and leave management

Pros

  • Users can access the platform from the SAP SuccessFactors desktop application or mobile app
  • Includes machine learning technology to help managers and business leaders make decisions
  • Created to be employee centric with the end user in mind, so employees feel supported
  • Users enjoy its recruiting and onboarding workflows

Cons

  • Integration of third-party tools and data migration can be difficult
  • Customization functionality can be limited
  • Not an ideal platform for small to mid-size businesses

SAP SuccessFactors is an HCM platform that provides companies with core HR and payroll services, HR analytics and workforce planning, employee experience management, and talent management. SAP offers many other business products that are beneficial to large companies, such as enterprise resource planning, financial management, supply chain management, and its CRM and Customer Experience platform.

Who uses SAP SuccessFactors?

Mid-size businesses and large companies like Whirlpool Corporation, Vodafone, Telefonica, and Growmark use SAP SuccessFactors. It’s a popular platform in the computer software industry, IT industry, hospital and healthcare industries, and the retail industry.

What do you get?

SAP SuccessFactors includes tools for hiring, onboarding, succession, culture and belonging, learning and development, payroll, time tracking, benefits administration, feedback, and more. It also includes analytics and insights for managers and business leaders to use for strategic workforce planning and guided workflows that make using the platform easy.

How much does it cost?

For pricing details or a demo, contact SAP directly.

Integrations matter — no matter which HRIS platform you choose

HR software providers often aim to provide all the functionality a business needs. Every business has its own unique circumstances and requirements, and all-in-one platforms can’t always cater to every need. For some businesses, the ideal HR platform might lack a key feature, or a key feature may not function well. It’s important to select an HR platform with integration capabilities that allows you to use your preferred third-party tools.

Combining services from multiple vendors may be a good way to get the best value for your money, especially if it saves time and makes work easier for your employees. Syncing multiple platforms also allows you to make use of best-in-class services to create your own powerful ecosystem of HR software solutions. The best HR software platforms let you integrate additional tools for tasks like accounting, employee scheduling, time and attendance, labor forecasting, and more.

No matter the size of your business, an HRIS platform is necessary for the storage of employee records and for payroll and makes those parts of business easier. However, outside of those functions, HRIS platforms can have a tendency to stretch themselves too thin and other functions may be difficult to use or not available. By pairing your HRIS platform with more specialized solutions for workforce management, you can get the best of both worlds.

Combining the right scheduling & attendance software with your HRIS can help you succeed

Time and attendance features within HRIS software often lack the robust functionality businesses need. Those built into HRIS platforms often can’t handle the complex workforce management needs of bigger organizations, and scheduling features don’t let you effectively and automatically create schedules based on predicted demand.

Additionally, time and attendance functionality in HRIS platforms is restrictive and typically inaccurate. Because it doesn’t allow for simple employee and managerial timesheet reviews and edits, it makes payroll data less accurate. Most importantly, time and attendance and scheduling functions are usually very siloed modules within HRIS systems when they should be perfectly in sync with the system.

Maximize the power of your HRIS tech stack with Workforce.com

Workforce.com is a full-service, cloud-based workforce management tool with time and attendance, auto-scheduling, communication, and labor compliance functionality. The best-in-class software connects seamlessly to many other HR software solutions to help you make the most of your tech stack.

Workforce.com handles scheduling, time clocks, attendance, and labor compliance; this lets your HRIS software focus on what it does best. By letting a dedicated workforce management platform actually handle frontline operations, your organization can save on costs and maximize the potential of its HRIS. What's more, you'll reap the benefits of having time and attendance directly synced with scheduling, gaining live insights on scheduled vs. actual labor costs.

When you integrate Workforce.com with other HRIS platforms, it automatically generates, reviews, and exports timesheets to your HRIS’ payroll system for processing. It also uses your HRIS as a single source of truth, importing all employee data including names, titles, pay rates, leave balances, and more. Workforce.com routinely syncs with your HRIS system to keep this information up-to-date.

When you integrate Workforce.com with your HRIS system to keep this information up-to-date.