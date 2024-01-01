A few things to consider:

1. Don't overlook mobile onboarding

The new hire onboarding process is the first step in running accurate payroll. The problem is, it’s hard to get people to complete onboarding most times. Shift workers in particular often don’t have time to log into a shared desktop to fill out endless paperwork. It’s best practice to adopt a mobile onboarding system where new hires can fill out a checklist over their phones - this way, HR quickly gets access to details necessary for payroll like bank information, W2s, addresses, and more.

2. Sync your scheduling and time tracking

Nothing is worse than getting hours wrong on a timesheet, underpaying a worker, and having to retroactively pay an employee. Keep your scheduling and time tracking synced in one system with payroll so that you can easily see time variances on every timesheet. This way, whenever an employee clocks more or less time than what they were scheduled for, you’ll spot it immediately and can address it before running payroll.

3. Forecast your labor

Recent advances in AI and machine learning have made it easier than ever to figure out how many staff you’ll need on hand during any given shift. Forecasting tools like Workforce.com account for historical sales, economic trends, and weather when predicting your upcoming customer demand. By properly forecasting your labor needs, you’ll never over or understaff - meaning you’ll never be surprised come payroll.

4. Make leave management easy

Employees should have a single app where they can clock in, check their schedule, and request PTO. All of this information should then seamlessly flow to payroll. If vacation time is siloed in a different system from work hours, you increase your chance of error while processing pay.

5. Protect yourself with a compliance engine

If you live in a state like California with complex wage and hour laws, it is extremely important your timekeeping and payroll system is backed up by a robust compliance engine. A system like Workforce.com lets you set up custom labor rules according to your local regulations, flagging any potential issues with wage calculations, missed breaks, tip distributions, work hours, and more.

To find out more about how to get started with Workforce.com, book a call today.