Customers / Dominos Pizza
Domino’s is a global pizza company that embraces and uses technology to make daily operations smoother. Today, Domino’s Israel is working with Workforce.com to stay on top of their labor costs, make data-driven decisions, and improve their customer service.
Domino's Israel needed a solution that will equip them to manage their workforce more efficiently. It's crucial to have a platform that will help them manage increasing staff count and adapt to labor cost changes. With different locations across Israel, they also needed a platform for staff and franchisees to access anytime, anywhere.
Domino's Israel started implementing Workforce.com in 2018, running a pilot between December 2018 and February 2019. A full rollout of the system to 45 stores was completed in three weeks following the pilot.
“For me, it's a revolution. Implementation was very good, and in two weeks we have trained everyone [to use the platform]. We saw good progress in the efficiency of our stores.
- Arie Elbaz - COO, Domino's Israel
Domino's Israel are becoming more technical in their operations compared to competitors. With Workforce.com, they save immense labour costs which gives them an advantage and enables them to dedicate time and capital on areas that align with their strategy. Here’s how Workforce.com helps them achieve their goals:
Domino’s Israel does more with less as they save 25,000 hours across 42 locations in six months.
Because they improved workforce optimization, Domino’s Israel also saved in labor costs.
Domino’s Israel is also having more profitable shifts as they make better sense of their operational data.