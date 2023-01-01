OVERVIEW

With more than one million customers around the world enjoying hot, delicious products every day, Domino’s is the largest pizza company in the world and pride themselves on providing quality ingredients, a fantastic customer experience and being at the forefront of technology to help them improve operational efficiency. In the Netherlands, Domino’s have 285 stores with 7,000 staff working across each site and realised that they needed to optimise their employee scheduling, payroll and operation functions to achieve their ambitious organisational goals.

CHALLENGE

Before using Workforce.com, managers at different Domino’s outlets would repeat the same schedules without factoring in variables such as weather, events & seasonality. This resulted in discrepancy between the number of employees required for customer demand. Domino’s Netherlands quickly identified that they required a workforce management system that could efficiently forecast staffing needs based on previous sales data, create optimal schedules with the click of a button that factored in customer behaviour and access labour analytics to make proactive data-driven decisions.

SOLUTION

With the rollout of Workforce.com in 2018, Domino’s are now able to address their challenges with scheduling and forecasting staffing based on sales. Managers now save hours by having the ability to create optimal schedules quickly and have the right employees on at the right time, at the right place to offer the best customer experience.

“Working with the Workforce.com team was really straightforward. They support us all the time when we have questions. They know how our brand works and how we sell pizzas” - Jesper Van Oorschot, Domino's Netherlands franchise consultant

RESULTS

Domino's Netherlands are becoming more technical in their operations compared to competitors. With Workforce.com, they save immense labour costs which gives them an advantage and enables them to dedicate time and capital on areas that align with their strategy. Here’s how Workforce.com helps them achieve their goals:

Create Rosters with Speed

The biggest advantage of using Workforce.com is creating high quality rosters quickly. It’s crucial that the right labour mix is in every shift, and traditionally, this could be a time consuming process. Workforce.com’s rostering system allows Domino’s to create accurate, quality rosters quickly, and focus on running the stores instead.

Significantly Reduce Labour Costs

With Workforce.com, Domino’s Netherlands has saved 30 labour hours per week with better scheduling and saved €160 per week per store.

Access Labour Analytics

The platform can make sense of labour data and provide insights on aspects like the amount of savings, allowing the team to have full control over this information. The team can analyse their labour costs and identify operational areas that can be completed more efficiently.

