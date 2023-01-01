OVERVIEW

Known for their succulent beef, vegan and veggie burgers, loaded fries and amazing customer service, Slap & Pickle is committed to using quality ingredients and making sure customers have a wonderful experience each and every time they visit. Originally born as a one-off pop-up in South London, Slap & Pickle started serving their signature burgers, vibes and loaded fries from their first permanent burger joint in Leeds in 2018. Four years and one global pandemic later, they are now thriving with a team of 56 across Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester.

CHALLENGE

Before using Workforce.com, Slap & Pickle processed the majority of its operations manually, with a reliance on emails, phone calls, texts and spreadsheets adding unnecessary complexity and increasing the likelihood of manual errors.

This process led to different and outdated versions of the schedules being shared among staff which inevitably led to staff attending shifts they were not scheduled for and a reduction in employee satisfaction. With their rapid growth across multiple sites, these challenges were exacerbated ever further and the CEO realised that a workforce management solution was required.

SOLUTION

“It makes me laugh now to think how we could even have coped without the functionality we get from Workforce.com” - James Tabor, CEO at Slap & Pickle

RESULTS

“It is an integral part of being able to understand what staffing levels we needed across all of our sites and how those staffing levels needed to be adjusted over time based on metrics”

Dynamic Shift Management

With a multi-site, dynamic working environment, the ability to adapt to last minute shift changes is crucial to ensure success.



Staff can swap shifts between each other with Workforce.com. If managers are working off a rota template on the Workforce software and need to move things around, they can simply use the drag and drop feature to make adjustments.



Staff can also see in advance who they are working with and receive notifications of any changes, as well as see how many hours they worked, how much they are going to be paid and what they have already been paid.

Live insights

Tasks that previously took Slap & Pickle hours, now take minutes with the Workforce software; all the information required is in one centralised place. By using Workforce.com, Slap & Pickle achieved and excelled their revenue targets by streamlining operations, replacing manual processes and saving abundant time.

Save time on administration tasks

Implications of not being proactive to change

