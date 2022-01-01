Latest News Magazine Ebooks & Whitepapers

Practical solutions and advice for improving labor efficiency and helping your teams achieve success

How to Reduce Burnout of Hourly Employees

An exploration of the causes and cost of burnout and how to reduce it in your hourly workforce.
Modern Workforce Management Strategy

Discover the different areas and trends of modern workforce management and how companies can leverage...
Boost Your Employee Engagement Strategy

Organizations with high levels of employee engagement achieve better retention and higher profitabili...
The Practical Guide to Time & Attendance

Inefficient time and attendance management can spiral into numerous workforce management problems suc...
A Complete Guide to Employee Scheduling

The days of manually scheduling and tracking employees’ time and attendance are numbered. Today's aut...
Wage & Hour Compliance Strategy

Companies big and small grapple with different compliance challenges, from keeping up with changing r...
Complete Guide To Workforce Analytics

Data analytics in the workplace is only as powerful as how it is utilized, so where do companies begi...
Top 5 WFM Trends of 2021

We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 and relevant workforce.com technology features we predict will mak...
The Future of Automated Employee Scheduling

An introduction to shift algorithms, demand prediction, shift building and shift filling.
Moving From a Legacy System To Save $100,000

Business tools only begin to return benefits when they are implemented quickly and adopted fully acro...
Compliance in a Heavily Regulated Industry

Using Workforce.com to onboard, schedule and record attendance in order to reduce administrative burd...
Operational Excellence With Smaller Teams

Companies are now working with smaller teams that must maintain maximum productivity under conditions...
Schedule Equilibrium

Organizations are adopting a concept called schedule equilibrium, an employee-focused way to score wo...
WFM Trends for Hourly Workers

We asked HR leaders for their opinions on the latest workforce management trends.
Modernizing Performance Evaluation

How improving alignment, soliciting feedback, and deploying technology can revitalize the annual perf...
Compensation Complexities

How to navigate the impact of compensation regulations of a geographically diversified workforce.
Sustaining a Workplace During a Pandemic

Maintaining a composed and pragmatic outlook and following some basic guidelines will be a road map t...