Higher productivity for happier customers

Focus on the employee without compromising the customer. Optimize frontline operations to reduce labor costs and increase revenue while delivering superior customer service.
GreenForce saves 10 hours
a week in admin time using Workforce.com for frontline operations.
Use historic sales, foot traffic, and weather data to forecast the ratio of staff you’ll need to meet customer demand. Visibility like this makes it easy to schedule the right staff at the right times per role, team, and location - helping you maximize revenue and increase customer satisfaction
Staff can claim vacant shifts and request coverage all in one place with managerial approval. They’ll see relinquished wages, making them less likely to call out - and if they do, managers can easily notify, offer bonuses to, and select replacements in just a few taps, reducing admin time and improving attendance.
Get real time alerts for no shows, late arrivals, overtime, and incorrect staffing levels. These live inisights equip managers with the tools they need to accurately react to staffing and attendance issues on the frontline, improving overall efficiency and cutting down on labor costs.
Schedule staff across multiple locations and track workforce analytics in real time to pinpoint where and when attendance and productivity issues occur. This all-in-one visibility makes it easy to cut down on labor costs and maximize revenue.