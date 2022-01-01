Labor Compliance Software

Ensure simplified and automated compliance to federal, state, and local labor regulations. Avoid costly penalties.
Always account for federal, state, and regional wage laws when paying staff. With employees’ tipped status and state stored in the system, rest assured that pay is computed accurately even as minimum wage laws change.
Employees working in different locations with varying minimum wages and regulations? Say no to manual tracking and workaround. With comprehensive configurations, you can create rates and pay tables for a specific location and role.
Set conditions for shift differentials within clicks. Pay staff accurately according to conditions such as shift starting and end times, time worked on certain hours or days, or shifts rendered in a particular role or location.
Clearly indicate and track paid and unpaid breaks on the schedule. Set them automatically, but require clocking back in to better manage de minimis breaks.
When scheduling staff, managers are notified when an employee is approaching additional shift hours.
Alerts are sent when an employee is approaching overtime.
Workforce.com automatically categorizes overtime hours for seamless payroll processing.
Automatically round times according to any increment or to the employee’s scheduled time.
Prevent clock-in before a scheduled start time, eliminating the need to round start and finish times.
Ask employees why they are clocking in early or late for their shift, encouraging them to punch in on time.
Define holidays that your company recognizes on a location-by-location and national basis.
Automatically generate paid time off on certain holidays for certain employees.
Designate partial holidays. Pay shift differential to staff who worked on a holiday.
Staff scheduling is key to effective workforce management. Our employee scheduling solution is easy to use yet filled with features for growing your business.
Equip managers to build shifts, stay on top of labor costs, and make quick and informed decisions for optimizing staffing levels and operations.
Save on labor costs without compromising productivity. We make it easy to spot areas where you can potentially overspend.
Automate labor compliance when building work schedules. Quickly address potential violations or penalties when scheduling employees.
Avoid miscommunication by providing staff a single view of their schedule. Notify them of new schedules, shift changes, and other important information.
— Aerie Elbaz, COO, Domino’s Israel
Integrate your current tools with our system for faster, more efficient workforce management operations, while providing robust scheduling & attendance for frontline teams.