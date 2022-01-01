To do this, you’ll need to utilize a systematic recordkeeping method of your choice. You could ask your employees to fill out paper spreadsheets at the end of the pay period from memory, get a punch card machine, invest in an on-premise legacy system, or, you could use a cloud-based time clock system available on any smartphone or tablet. All of these options allow employees to record their own time for managers to collect and pay out accordingly. However, only cloud-based time clock apps like Workforce.com eliminate calculations, automate timekeeping, and give live insights into labor costs and attendance.