Shift Swapping Software

No more texting, emailing, and calling – find coverage in a few taps over a single app. Request swaps, approve best-fit replacements, and update schedules in no time to keep your business fully staffed and at peak productivity.
Alert staff to requests for shift
coverage via mobile app.
View wage cost variances, shift clashes,
and qualifications for every swap offer.
Automatically update schedules with manager-approved replacements.
Managers shouldn’t have to play last-minute phone tag to find coverage. Empower your staff to request shift swaps themselves over a single app that centralizes communication and recommends the best replacements so you don’t have to.
Don’t let call-outs catch your budget off guard. Every swap request displays overtime potential and hourly rate changes that may impact the total cost of the original shift. Approve cost-efficient coverage every time, with confidence.
Prevent shift swaps that violate company policy and labor laws. Filter out staff who don’t have the necessary certifications or training, and get alerted to those at risk of breaching maximum hour or Fair Workweek standards. Automation like this protects your business from workplace safety issues and DOL fines.
All shift swaps can be approved by a manager. Make decisions based on labor cost and compliance metrics, and break shifts down by team and location so you always have complete control over where employees are subbing-in.
To find out what kind of scheduling process works best for your business, request a quote via our pricing page.
No, Workforce.com is actually an entire employee scheduling software system – shift swapping is only a small part of it. You can streamline all your shift scheduling needs in Workforce.com, from forecasting labor and auto-building employee shifts, to managing shift trades and time off requests.
Yes! Right from their phone, staff can clock in and view timesheets for every shift. In fact, Workforce.com’s time clock is what makes its employee scheduling so effective. Managers can compare scheduled vs. actual hours worked on every timesheet to see where and when employees are deviating from their shifts.
Yes! Managers may post vacant shifts that need to be filled, and team members can offer to claim the shift, adding it to their upcoming work schedule.
Workforce.com is cloud-based and can be used on any device, including desktop, IOS, and Android.
Large 1000+ staff organizations, all the way down to small businesses with five hourly employees, use Workforce.com across various shift-based industries such as healthcare, hospitality, food service, and retail.
Yes! Schedule changes happen – we get it. Filling no-shows works in a similar way to swapping a shift, but this time a manager initiates the replacement. If an employee doesn’t show up for their shift, post the vacant shift and alert your staff. Workforce.com will send out push notifications, letting people know there is an opportunity to pick up extra work.
With Workforce.com, you have complete control over how you enforce your company’s shift swapping policy. You can choose to turn the feature on or off, and you can also choose whether or not shift changes require manager approval. Rest assured, only the swaps you want to happen will go through.